Romeo Miller Offers First Look at Newborn Daughter

The 32-year-old 'Growing Up Hip Hop' alum, who shares the cute baby with his girlfriend Drew Sangster, introduced their new bundle of joy on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

AceShowbiz - Romeo Miller a.k.a. Lil' Romeo is sharing his joy after becoming a first-time father. Having welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Drew Sangster, the "Growing Up Hip Hop" alum offered fans a first look at their newborn daughter.

Making use of Instagram on Valentine's Day, February 14, the proud dad shared a cute photo of the tot and an old picture of him when he was a baby. "Meet Baby R! That's my lil twin!" he gushed in the caption.

"Swipe left to see what I'm talking bout ha," the 32-year-old further gushed. "Ps: Baby R and her mom got a new baby company coming soon; mines gone be good for life."

The post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from many. One in particular was B. Simone, who exclaimed, "One of the most beautiful newborns I've ever seen congrats." Zonnique Pullins, daughter of Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle, raved, "OMG ROME SHES BEAUTIFUL!! Congratulations to you guys! so happy for you."

Just one hour prior, Romeo shared a sweet Instagram video of him, his girlfriend and their friends by the beach. He began his caption, "It's been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey."

"Psalms 127:3 Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward," he added. "My great granny always said if you live long enough, you'll realize that everything (and the best things) are on God's time, never yours. The best Valentines ever. Been waiting for this moment my entire life. Thank you @drewsangster. I'm a #GirlDad babbbbbyyy."

Romeo confirmed his relationship with Drew back in November 2020. Posting several pictures of the two, he penned, "Thankful I accepted that Thanksgiving invite, I could get use to this @drewsangster. Yesterday was a good day."