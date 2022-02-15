 
 

Gunna and Chloe Bailey Put on Loved-Up Display in 'You and Me' Music Video

Music

In the Spike Jordan-directed visuals, which arrived on Valentine's Day, the rapper and the one-half of Chloe x Halle are seen cozying up to one another as a couple.

  • Feb 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Gunna and Chloe Bailey celebrated Valentine's Day by releasing a music video for "You & Me". Directed by Spike Jordan, the clip showcases the rapper and singer/actress putting on a loved-up display.

In the footage, the hip-hop star and the one-half of Chloe x Halle look inseparable as a couple. The twosome goes shopping together, relaxing on a couch and cuddling on a heart-shaped bed.

In the song, Gunna doesn't shy away from showing his desire to Chloe. "I'll f**k you right, I will, I'll f**k you right, I will," he chants. "This p***y tight, but I don't care, I eat it like five star meal/ Can I trust you to take the wheel?/ Can I put you inside my whip?"

  See also...

"You & Me" is one of the tracks off Gunna's new album, "DS4Ever". The studio effort, which dropped in January, managed to edge out The Weeknd's "Dawn" on Billboard 200 albums chart as it debuted at the No. 1 spot.

While Gunna and Chloe's chemistry is undeniable in the music video, the "Pushin P" spitter previously made it clear that they are not dating. "We ain't cousins... We're really close friends," he told "The Breakfast Club" hosts Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee last month.

About their basketball game dates, Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, elaborated, "It was a game, it's a common game. I wanted to take her somewhere cool, not just out to the studio." He added, "We stopped at the game right fast."

During the interview, co-host Angela asked Gunna what he would feel if Chloe had a boyfriend while he's preparing himself to be ready for a marriage. "That wouldn't be very P of her to take my time and waste it," he said, prompting the hosts to burst into laughter. "I for sure would keep it P if she moved on, but I wouldn't like that, no."

You can share this post!

Romeo Miller Offers First Look at Newborn Daughter

Related Posts
Gunna Gushes Over 'RiRi Effect' After Rihanna Recreates His NYFW Look for Halloween

Gunna Gushes Over 'RiRi Effect' After Rihanna Recreates His NYFW Look for Halloween

Gunna Edges Out The Weeknd, Earns Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'DS4Ever'

Gunna Edges Out The Weeknd, Earns Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'DS4Ever'

Gunna Says He Wouldn't Like It to See Chloe Bailey Dating Someone Else

Gunna Says He Wouldn't Like It to See Chloe Bailey Dating Someone Else

Watch Gunna's Bodyguard Body Slam a Guy in Jewelry Store

Watch Gunna's Bodyguard Body Slam a Guy in Jewelry Store

Most Read
Super Bowl LVI: Eminem Praised for Kneeling While Dr. Dre Performs 'Still Dre' During Halftime Show
Music

Super Bowl LVI: Eminem Praised for Kneeling While Dr. Dre Performs 'Still Dre' During Halftime Show

'Encanto' Named Soundtrack With Most Weeks Atop Billboard 200 Chart Since 'Frozen'

'Encanto' Named Soundtrack With Most Weeks Atop Billboard 200 Chart Since 'Frozen'

Super Bowl LVI: Mickey Guyton Delivers Impressive Performance of National Anthem

Super Bowl LVI: Mickey Guyton Delivers Impressive Performance of National Anthem

Kid Cudi Calls Kanye West 'Dinosaur' After Dropping Him From 'Donda 2' Over Pete Davidson Friendship

Kid Cudi Calls Kanye West 'Dinosaur' After Dropping Him From 'Donda 2' Over Pete Davidson Friendship

Ciara and Russell Wilson Make Quick Exit at Drake's Party During Future's Performance

Ciara and Russell Wilson Make Quick Exit at Drake's Party During Future's Performance

Super Bowl LVI: Jhene Aiko Praised for Her Flawless Soft Rendition of 'America the Beautiful'

Super Bowl LVI: Jhene Aiko Praised for Her Flawless Soft Rendition of 'America the Beautiful'

Artist of the Week: Lauren Spencer-Smith

Artist of the Week: Lauren Spencer-Smith

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Himself While Reacting to Memes From His Upside Down Entrance at Super Bowl

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Himself While Reacting to Memes From His Upside Down Entrance at Super Bowl

Nick Cannon Seemingly Begs Ex-Wife Mariah Carey to Come Back in New Valentine's Day Song 'Alone'

Nick Cannon Seemingly Begs Ex-Wife Mariah Carey to Come Back in New Valentine's Day Song 'Alone'

Saweetie and H.E.R. Enjoy Luxurious Lives as Single Pilots in 'Closer' Music Video

Saweetie and H.E.R. Enjoy Luxurious Lives as Single Pilots in 'Closer' Music Video

Dr. Dre Says NFL Had 'No Problem' With Eminem Kneeling at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dr. Dre Says NFL Had 'No Problem' With Eminem Kneeling at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Gunna and Chloe Bailey Put on Loved-Up Display in 'You and Me' Music Video

Gunna and Chloe Bailey Put on Loved-Up Display in 'You and Me' Music Video