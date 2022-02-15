Gunna and Chloe Bailey Put on Loved-Up Display in 'You and Me' Music Video

Music

In the Spike Jordan-directed visuals, which arrived on Valentine's Day, the rapper and the one-half of Chloe x Halle are seen cozying up to one another as a couple.

AceShowbiz - Gunna and Chloe Bailey celebrated Valentine's Day by releasing a music video for "You & Me". Directed by Spike Jordan, the clip showcases the rapper and singer/actress putting on a loved-up display.

In the footage, the hip-hop star and the one-half of Chloe x Halle look inseparable as a couple. The twosome goes shopping together, relaxing on a couch and cuddling on a heart-shaped bed.

In the song, Gunna doesn't shy away from showing his desire to Chloe. "I'll f**k you right, I will, I'll f**k you right, I will," he chants. "This p***y tight, but I don't care, I eat it like five star meal/ Can I trust you to take the wheel?/ Can I put you inside my whip?"

"You & Me" is one of the tracks off Gunna's new album, "DS4Ever". The studio effort, which dropped in January, managed to edge out The Weeknd's "Dawn" on Billboard 200 albums chart as it debuted at the No. 1 spot.

While Gunna and Chloe's chemistry is undeniable in the music video, the "Pushin P" spitter previously made it clear that they are not dating. "We ain't cousins... We're really close friends," he told "The Breakfast Club" hosts Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee last month.

About their basketball game dates, Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, elaborated, "It was a game, it's a common game. I wanted to take her somewhere cool, not just out to the studio." He added, "We stopped at the game right fast."

During the interview, co-host Angela asked Gunna what he would feel if Chloe had a boyfriend while he's preparing himself to be ready for a marriage. "That wouldn't be very P of her to take my time and waste it," he said, prompting the hosts to burst into laughter. "I for sure would keep it P if she moved on, but I wouldn't like that, no."