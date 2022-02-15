 
 

Romeo Miller Expecting First Child With Drew Sangster

The former 'Growing Up Hip Hop' star cannot be more grateful to be expecting his first child with his lady Drew, whom he first linked romantically in December 2020.

  Feb 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Romeo Miller a.k.a. Lil' Romeo is going to be a dad. On Monday, February 14, the "Growing Up Hip Hop" alum announced that he's currently expecting his first child with Drew Sangster.

The 31-year-old broke the exciting news via Instagram. Sharing a sweet video of him, his lady and their pals, he wrote, "It's been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey."

"Psalms 127:3 Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward," he added. "My great granny always said if you live long enough, you'll realize that everything (and the best things) are on God's time, never yours. The best Valentines ever. Been waiting for this moment my entire life. Thank you @drewsangster. I'm a #GirlDad babbbbbyyy."

Romeo's fans have since rushed to the comment section to congratulate him. "Congratulations!!! Such A Blessing!!!" one user gushed. "Beautiful! Congratulations," another added. "OMGGGG CONGRATULATIONS So Happy for you," a third chimed in.

Romeo and Drew were linked romantically in December 2020. Before being an item with her, the "Good Girl with Bad Habits" spitter sparked romance rumors with Normani Kordei.

During his appearance on Nick Cannon's morning radio show, Romeo confidently wore a shirt that had an image of Normani printed on it. This prompted Nick to poke fun at him, "You got a Normani shirt on," before Romeo stressed that he wore the shirt because Normani is his favorite artist. He added, "If I was walking with a [Tupac Shakur] shirt, you wouldn't be saying anything."

But Nick insisted that Romeo and Normani would make a "power couple." Romeo then went on gushing over the "Motivation" singer, prompting "The Masked Singer" host to be more convinced that Romeo has romantic feelings for Normani.

