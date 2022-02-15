 
 

Yung Bleu Announces He's Expecting a Baby With Girlfriend Tiemeria on Valentine's Day

Taking to his social media platform, the 'Ice on My Baby' rapper reveals that his third child is on the way with an ultrasound picture of his heart-shaped unborn baby.

  • Feb 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rapper Yung Bleu is soon to be a father of three. On Valentine's Day, the "Ice on My Baby" spitter announced on his social media platform that he is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Tiemeria.

Making use of his Instagram account on Monday, February 14, the 27-year-old hip-hop star shared an ultrasound photo of his unborn baby. Along with the snap, he wrote, "It's [crazy] the day I found out I'm having my first little girl she was shaped exactly like a [heart]...This is my heart otw!"

"You gave me the best gift. My Baby girl is otw!" Bleu, whose real name is Jeremy Biddle, gushed over Tiemeria. The "Moon Boy" artist then concluded his post as saying, "So in return happy Valentine's Day @tiemeriad You know I love you with everything in me."

Fellow hip-hop artists and fans were quick to flood the post with congratulatory messages. Tokyo Jetz simply commented, "Congratulations," along with a red heart emoji, while Juicy J wrote, "Congrats," adding a fire emoji.

Fashion designer and Meek Mill's ex Milano Di Rouge also congratulated the pair, "Awww this is beautiful… congrats." In the meantime, "Black Ink Crew: Chicago" star Charmaine Bey, who recently welcomed her second child, added, "Congrats fam [red heart emoji]."

In Bleu's post, it could also be seen that he and Tiemeria celebrated Valentine's Day together. Some videos from the special day saw the rapper showering his soon-to-be baby mama with surprises and romantic gifts.

Tiemeria also showed on Instagram that she arrived home on Valentine's Day and was surprised that the "Mine Still" crooner had decorated her house with flowers, rose petals, heart-shaped balloons and various gift baskets. Gushing over her man's gift-giving, she captioned her post, "I loveeeee Youuuuuuu [heart emoji]."

A few days earlier, Tiemeria announced her pregnancy on her Instagram page. The Dark Moon Cosmetics co-owner posted photos of her baby bump with a caption that read, "Being a boy mom is unmatched."

"Best feeling in the world my sons are unbelievably sweet and lord are they mamas boys lol but now I get to experience the best of both worlds Princess Milan will be making her entrance this summer," Tiemeria continued. "My mini me is going to be a Gemini like her mommy [laughing on the floor emoji]. Daddy finna be stressed."

