Saweetie and H.E.R. Enjoy Luxurious Lives as Single Pilots in 'Closer' Music Video

Feb 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Saweetie and H.E.R. are living their best lives as single pilots in the "Closer" music video. In the clip dropped on Valentine's Day, February 14, the femcee and the R&B singer are seen traveling across the globe with their female pals.

Departing from Los Angeles, the group first flies to Paris, France where the female rapper spends her time with her boyfriend No. 1 in a luxurious hotel room. The group later makes a stop in Tokyo, Japan where they are treated to some sushi and an expensive car by a local man.

Saweetie and her pals' final destination is the Philippines. In the Southeast Asian country, the "Best Friend" hitmaker enjoys playing tennis with her "baby zaddy."

"I wanna fall in love for the weekend/ Three boyfriends, IDK where I'm sleeping," Saweetie raps in her verse. "We be thuggin', clubbin', f**kin'/ Order room service when we done that's the sequence."

"Hold me closer/ It's the freak in me, I wanna show ya/ It feels so good, don't want it to be over," H.E.R. later sings in the pre-chorus. "And I ride it, I know that you like it/ Come closer, it's the freak in me."

"Closer" music video, directed by Hannah Lux Davi, arrived just three days after Saweetie dropped the song. The catchy dance track is set to appear on her forthcoming debut album, "Pretty B***h Music".

One day after the song's release, the ex-girlfriend of Quavo clapped back at a troll who made fun of the single. Taking to TikTok, the Grammy nominee shared a video of her responding to a comment that read, "It's giving forever 21 vibes."

In the clip with a Forever 21 background, Saweetie pretended to be shopping while jamming to her new track. She wrote on the top of the footage, "POV your song is playing at Forever 21 [fire emoji]."