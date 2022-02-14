Zoe Kravitz Says She's 'Happy' to Spend Time With Channing Tatum

Instagram Celebrity

The actress, who was previously married to Karl Glusman, calls her rumored boyfriend 'brave enough' for taking the leading role in her upcoming directorial debut, 'Pussy Island'.

AceShowbiz - Zoe Kravitz has made a rare comment about her possible romance with Channing Tatum. Having been linked romantically to the "21 Jump Street" actor for months, the "Divergent" actress admitted that she's "happy" spending time with him.

When speaking to Elle for its March 2022 issue, the 33-year-old called Channing "brave enough" for taking the leading role in her upcoming directorial debut, "Pussy Island". She then shared, "Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I'm like, I think he's a feminist."

"You need to be so far from who this is, where it's not scary," the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet added. "And I don't think we've ever seen him play someone dark. I'm excited to see him do that."

When the interviewer brought up recent paparazzi pictures of her and the 41-year-old holding hands, Zoe didn't say much about them. She only gushed, "I'm happy."

Zoe sparked romance rumors with Channing after she split from husband Karl Glusman. The alleged couple has been spotted spending time together on several occasions, including an afterparty of the 2021 Met Gala.

Channing even shared a picture of him and his rumored girlfriend from the event as they were accompanied by Alicia Keys and Moses Somey. Alongside the photo, which he shared on Instagram Story, the actor gushed, "This night! No body wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level. Thank you @aliciakeys."

Zoe and Karl tied the knot in June 2019. The pair called it quits after 18 months of marriage with the "Mad Max: Fury Road" star filing divorce papers in December 2020. They finalized their divorce in August 2021. As for Channing, he is a divorcee himself after parting ways from Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares one daughter together.