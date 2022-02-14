 
 

Zoe Kravitz Says She's 'Happy' to Spend Time With Channing Tatum

Zoe Kravitz Says She's 'Happy' to Spend Time With Channing Tatum
Instagram
Celebrity

The actress, who was previously married to Karl Glusman, calls her rumored boyfriend 'brave enough' for taking the leading role in her upcoming directorial debut, 'Pussy Island'.

  • Feb 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Zoe Kravitz has made a rare comment about her possible romance with Channing Tatum. Having been linked romantically to the "21 Jump Street" actor for months, the "Divergent" actress admitted that she's "happy" spending time with him.

When speaking to Elle for its March 2022 issue, the 33-year-old called Channing "brave enough" for taking the leading role in her upcoming directorial debut, "Pussy Island". She then shared, "Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I'm like, I think he's a feminist."

"You need to be so far from who this is, where it's not scary," the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet added. "And I don't think we've ever seen him play someone dark. I'm excited to see him do that."

  See also...

When the interviewer brought up recent paparazzi pictures of her and the 41-year-old holding hands, Zoe didn't say much about them. She only gushed, "I'm happy."

Zoe sparked romance rumors with Channing after she split from husband Karl Glusman. The alleged couple has been spotted spending time together on several occasions, including an afterparty of the 2021 Met Gala.

Channing even shared a picture of him and his rumored girlfriend from the event as they were accompanied by Alicia Keys and Moses Somey. Alongside the photo, which he shared on Instagram Story, the actor gushed, "This night! No body wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level. Thank you @aliciakeys."

Zoe and Karl tied the knot in June 2019. The pair called it quits after 18 months of marriage with the "Mad Max: Fury Road" star filing divorce papers in December 2020. They finalized their divorce in August 2021. As for Channing, he is a divorcee himself after parting ways from Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares one daughter together.

You can share this post!

Julia Fox Blasts Tabloid for Attacking Her Look Amid Kanye West Breakup Rumors
Related Posts
Zoe Kravitz Caught on Dinner With Alleged Ex-BF Chris Pine Amid Channing Tatum Dating Rumors

Zoe Kravitz Caught on Dinner With Alleged Ex-BF Chris Pine Amid Channing Tatum Dating Rumors

Zoe Kravitz Caught Bonding With Channing Tatum's Daughter During Shopping Trip in Los Angeles

Zoe Kravitz Caught Bonding With Channing Tatum's Daughter During Shopping Trip in Los Angeles

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum Are 'Taxi Driver' Couple for Their First Halloween

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum Are 'Taxi Driver' Couple for Their First Halloween

Zoe Kravitz Reflects on Karl Glusman Divorce on New Music: Breakups Are Sad but Beautiful

Zoe Kravitz Reflects on Karl Glusman Divorce on New Music: Breakups Are Sad but Beautiful

Most Read
Fans Upset After Learning LeBron James' Son Bronny Is Allegedly Dating a White Girl
Celebrity

Fans Upset After Learning LeBron James' Son Bronny Is Allegedly Dating a White Girl

Drunk Adele Bursts Into Tears in Gay Club After Teasing About Having Baby With Rich Paul

Drunk Adele Bursts Into Tears in Gay Club After Teasing About Having Baby With Rich Paul

Kylie Jenner Clowned After Revealing Name of Her Second Child With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Clowned After Revealing Name of Her Second Child With Travis Scott

Justin Theroux Posts and Deletes Sexy Smoking Video of Jennifer Aniston to Celebrate Her Birthday

Justin Theroux Posts and Deletes Sexy Smoking Video of Jennifer Aniston to Celebrate Her Birthday

'Euphoria' Stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Confirm Relationship With Steamy Kiss

'Euphoria' Stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Confirm Relationship With Steamy Kiss

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Raise Eyebrows With Their Affectionate Display

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Raise Eyebrows With Their Affectionate Display

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Roasted for Trolling Ellen DeGeneres With Eminem Comparison

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Roasted for Trolling Ellen DeGeneres With Eminem Comparison

Denise Richards Gets Candid About Her 'Strained' Relationship With Daughter Sami

Denise Richards Gets Candid About Her 'Strained' Relationship With Daughter Sami

Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty

Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty

Snoop Dogg Dubs Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him a 'Shakedown Scheme' Ahead of Super Bowl Gig

Snoop Dogg Dubs Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him a 'Shakedown Scheme' Ahead of Super Bowl Gig

NBA YoungBoy Wins $1 Million With Super Bowl Bet on the Los Angeles Rams

NBA YoungBoy Wins $1 Million With Super Bowl Bet on the Los Angeles Rams

Morgan Wallen and Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Go Instagram Official

Morgan Wallen and Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Go Instagram Official

'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey and Husband Welcome Second Child on Her Late Mom's Birthday

'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey and Husband Welcome Second Child on Her Late Mom's Birthday