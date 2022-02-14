 
 

Julia Fox Blasts Tabloid for Attacking Her Look Amid Kanye West Breakup Rumors

While it remains unknown whether Julia and Kanye call it quits, the 'Donda' artist makes it clear on social media that he has nothing against ex Kim Kardashian despite attacking his boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

  • Feb 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox has gone to the extreme to fight back a tabloid for attacking her look. After Daily Mail reported that she's seen "tearfully jetting out of LAX airport alone" amid Kanye West breakup rumors, the "Uncut Gems" actress didn't waste time to slam the news outlet.

Making use of Instagram Story, the 32-year-old shared a screenshot of an article from the publication. Its title read, "Tearful actress jets out of LAX alone after liking his ex Kim Kardashians' Instagram post and deleting all photos of the rapper."

Unpleasant by the piece, Julia argued on the top of the snap, " 'TEARFULLY' [crying laughing emojis] @dailymail yall are straight trash." She went on to note, "I haven't cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn't cry over THIS!!"

"If anything I've been laughing more than before and if I look like s**t it's cuz I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 cuz I was [f**kin] late for a plane to go to see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad," the Italian-American star added.

It remains unclear whether Julia and Kanye indeed split up. The rapper, however, didn't shy away from showing his desire to get back to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. He has also slammed Pete Davidson for dating the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum.

Despite hating the comedian, the Yeezy designer made it clear that he has nothing against his ex. On Monday, February 14, he wrote on Instagram, "I DON'T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE'LL BE BACK TOGETHER."

"I NEVER HAD ANYTHING AGAINST DAILYMAIL I GOT LOVE FOR EVERYONE IN THE MEDIA AND I WISH YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD," the father of four added. "I SPEAK DIRECTLY TO THE MEDIA OUTLETS THE SAME WAY A BALL PLAYER SPEAKS TO THE REFS."

"THE WORLD IS OUR COURT LIKE A BASKETBALL COURT AND THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY," Kanye continued. "HAPPY VALENTINES."

