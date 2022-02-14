 
 

Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya Fight Against Unknown Forces in 1st Trailer for Jordan Peele's 'Nope'

The trailer of the upcoming sci-fi thriller also sees the actress portraying Jill Haywood, who owns a ranch in Haywood, getting swept away in the dust cloud up into the air.

AceShowbiz - Jordan Peele has unveiled the first look at his upcoming sci-fi thriller, "Nope". The trailer aired ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl on Saturday, February 12 and kicked off with narration from the film's stars, Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya.

The trailer doesn't give too much of the movie's plot away, but it does introduce Keke and Daniel's characters as a pair who work on Hollywood's only black-owned horse training ranch. Keke plays Jill Haywood, who owns the ranch, while Daniel plays Jill's husband, James Haywood.

The trailer begins with Jill's story about the first motion picture, as stop-motion images of a black man on a horse flash across the screen. She's then seen in front of a green screen, shooting a commercial for the ranch with her husband James, who seems distraught as he stands alongside his cheerful wife on set.

Suddenly, a strange phenomenon strikes the ranch and the entire town, completely destroying anything in its reach. "What's a bad miracle? Do they have a word for that?" James wonders aloud.

The trailer then gives a hint at the scares to come with brief glimpses at new characters and terrifying moments, including perturbed horses, UFO-like crafts, a woman with burned skin and a creature's creepy hand. At one point, Jill is trying to run away while in the middle of a dust cloud. As she runs, she gets swept up into something above.

In addition to Keke and Daniel, "Nope" stars Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea and Barbie Ferreira. "Nope" also reunites Jordan with Daniel, who starred in Jordan's feature directorial debut, "Get Out". Daniel earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in "Get Out".

Jordan first announced the release date and shared the first poster for "Nope" back on July 22, a year ahead of its theater debut. Plot details remain under wraps, though the promo poster showed a dark cloud above what appeared to be a carnival.

Last October, Keke told HollywoodLife.com that she's always wanted to work with Jordan and reached out to him personally just a few years before getting cast in his latest movie. "What is so funny is I realized that when I started doing 'Nope', I went to Jordan Peele's messages," she told the outlet.

"For whatever reason why, and I see in the messages that I had messaged him a year ago saying, 'Hey, it would be a dream to work with you. I would love to get the opportunity to maybe one day. Thank you for everything you're doing,' " said the "Hustlers" actress. "And then a year or two years later, I'm doing 'Nope'."

