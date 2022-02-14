Rosario Dawson and Sen. Cory Booker Remain Good Friends Despite Breaking Up

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Daredevil' alum and the New Jersey lawmaker are allegedly no longer dating after almost three years together and nearly two years since they started living together.

AceShowbiz - Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker see no happy ending in their romantic relationship. The actress and the senator have reportedly called it quits on their romance after almost three years together.

It's unclear when exactly they split and what led to the decision, but a source allegedly close to the former couple tells PEOPLE that the "Zombieland: Double Tap" star and the U.S. senator from New Jersey are no longer dating. The source goes on assuring that they remain good friends.

Rosario and Cory first crossed paths at a political fundraiser for a mutual friend in summer 2018. They reconnected months later and began dating in 2019. In March 2019, the 42-year-old actress confirmed her relationship with the lawmaker as she called him a "wonderful human being."

A year later, they pair started living together with Rosario moving into her then-beau's pad in Newark. "I haven't seen him since February. He is by himself, going between Newark and DC," she said of their long-distance relationship at the time.

"I'm actually in the process of moving, by the way. I'm going to New Jersey. I'm moving to Newark," she went on spilling. "It's time. We were thinking about moving in together anyway, but especially during all of this, it's been really intense." She additionally gushed, "I'm excited."

Neither Rosario nor Cory has confirmed the split reports. They were last seen making a public appearance together as a couple in January 2021 during President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Rosario and Cory share no children together, but she has a daughter, whom she adopted at age 12 in 2014. When revealing that her daughter is called Isabella, she said on Parents magazine's "We Are Family" podcast, "It's so interesting. When I adopted her, I didn't put her name out. It wasn't like I did a press release or anything, and I don't know where it came from, but somebody decided that her name was Lola and then everyone just kept running with it."