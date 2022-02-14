Rams' Safety Taylor Rapp Proposes on Field to Longtime Girlfriend After 2022 Super Bowl Win

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Taylor Rapp has scored another victory after winning a Super Bowl ring. During the celebration, the Los Angeles Rams safety proposed on the field to his longtime girlfriend Dani Johnson.

The 24-year-old athlete got down on one knee in front of a crowd of cheering teammates and fans at the SoFi stadium. A video posted on Rams' Instagram account saw the football player popping the question, surprising Dani and nearby spectators.

Dani, who was dressed in bright blue pants to support the Rams, put her hand out and tearfully accepted Taylor's surprise proposal. The soon-to-be-married couple then embraced each other as his teammates cheered.

Taylor also uploaded the clip on his own Instagram Story. Underneath the sweet footage, the football player excitedly wrote, "TWO RINGS!!" He also mentioned his longtime partner, who later reposted the video.

Taylor's proposal came after an exciting win for the Rams, who emerged with a 23-20 victory to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter. "I'm so proud of this team," Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford told NBC after the victory.

"There's so many guys on our team that deserve this, so many great players guys who have just given their heart and soul of this team, guys that are either playing this game or not because injury or whatever it is," Matthew added. He then gushed, "I'm so proud of this group."

Taylor and Johnson have been together before he played college football for Washington from 2016-to 2018. They began dating when Taylor was playing high school football at Sehome High School in Bellingham, Washington.

Last March, Taylor gushed over his "love of my life" while celebrating Dani's birthday. Alongside a selfie of himself and his now-fiancee smiling for the camera, he penned, "Happy birthday to the love of my life, the one person who holds me accountable and makes sure I stay true to myself no matter what."

"If everyone had just a fraction of your kind, compassionate, and loving heart, this world would be a much better place," Taylor continued. "You make me a better person every single day. Thank you for being my best friend and such a great partner to do life with [white heart emoji]."