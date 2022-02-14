 
 

'Bachelor' Alum Hannah Ann Sluss Confirms She's Dating Rams Player Jake Funk With 'Good Luck Kiss'

Hours before the 2022 Super Bowl kicks off, the reality TV star, who appeared in Peter Weber's 'The Bachelor' season, confirmed her romantic relationship with the 24-year-old Los Angeles Rams running back.

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelor" alum Hannah Ann Sluss is no longer searching for her man because she has found one. Hours before the 2022 Super Bowl kicked off, the reality TV star finally confirmed her romantic relationship with NFL player Jake Funk with a PDA-filled picture.

In a social media post on Sunday, February 13, Hannah shared a photo of her kissing the Los Angeles Rams running back in what appeared to be a hotel room. "Good luck kiss," so she wrote in the caption. The 25-year-old was all dressed up as she would head to SoFi Stadium on Sunday and cheer on the Los Angeles Rams rookie who will go against Cincinnati Bengals. She rocked a blue-and-gold Rams jacket, which she paired with a white crop top, black shorts and knee-high white boots.

Hannah Ann Sluss kissed Jake Funk

Hannah Ann Sluss confirmed her romance with Jake Funk.

Hannah also shared a clip from a pre-game celebration for the Rams to her Story. The short video featured the packed crowd gathered to cheer on the Rams while dressed in blue-and-yellow game day gear. "Here we go!!!" she wrote before tagging the Rams Instagram account.

A day prior, she also shared a video on TikTok. The clip saw Tennessee native hugging her beau on the field after the NFC championship game on January 30. "One win away," she captioned the clip. "Already so proud. Can't wait for tomorrow."

Hannah, who appeared in Peter Weber's season of "The Bachelor" back in 2020, and Jake had been hinting at their romance in flirty Instagram comments in early January. When she asked her followers, "Brunch or Lunch: What's your favorite?" in the caption of a January post, the athlete commented, "Brunch hands down."

To that, Hannah replied, "our favorite." She also showed support for Jake's team ahead of the Super Bowl by sharing an Instagram post about "game day bites" on February 4.

