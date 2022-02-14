'Moon Knight' Offers Better Look at Logo and Cape in Super Bowl Trailer

TV

AceShowbiz - "Moon Knight" makes use of the 2022 Super Bowl to release a new trailer for the upcoming series. The new clip features a better look at the titular superhero's logo, cape as well as villain powers while Oscar Isaac's Steven Grant losing his mind as he struggles to differentiate the reality and the dream.

The trailer sees Steven, a mild-mannered gift shop employee living in London, meets Ethan Hawke's villainous character Arthur Harrow. "It must be difficult... the voices in your head. There's chaos in you. Embrace it," he tells Steven, who is one of the identities living inside Marc Spector, a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Moon Knight in seen in his full costumed glory as he's ready to take down some black-outfitted men. Towards the end of the trailer, the superhero shows off his crescent-shaped weapon.

According to the show's official description, "Moon Knight" "follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

May Calamawy joins the cast as an undisclosed character, while Gaspard Ulliel is tapped to portray Anton Morgart a.k.a. Midnight Man. Ulliel died earlier this year due to injuries sustained from a skiing accident in the Savoie region of the Alps. He will still appear in season 1 of the series.

Doug Moench ("Harley Quinn", "Young Justice) created the series in addition to writing the scrip alongside Jeremy Slater ("The Umbrella Academy, Netflix's "Death Note). The new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be directed by Mohamed Diab ("Amira") and directing duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead ("Synchronic"). Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Brad Winderbaum are executive producers.

"Moon Knight" is set to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 30.