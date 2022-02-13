Kurt Cobain's Daughter Frances Confirms She's Dating Tony Hawk's Son

Instagram Celebrity

Frances Bean Cobain, whom the late rocker shared with Courtney Love, goes public with her romance with Riley one year after she took a break from social media.

AceShowbiz - Kurt Cobain's daughter shared great news to her online devotees following a year-long social media hiatus. Making use of her Instagram account, Frances Bean Cobain confirmed that she's currently dating pro skateboarder Tony Hawk's son, Riley.

When making her return on the photo-sharing platform, Frances unleashed some pictures from 2021. In one of the snaps, she was seen cozying up to her beau while on a boat with his parents, Tony and wife Catherine Goodman.

The visual artist and model additionally included images of her grandmother, her dogs and art. There was also a throwback snap of herself as a baby sleeping next to her late dad.

In the caption of the post, the 29-year-old beauty wrote, "I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health." She added, "2021 brought me more into the present moment than I've ever been, which I'm deeply grateful for."

"I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy," the daughter of Courtney Love and the late Nirvana frontman continued. "Here's to hoping everyone's 2022 is filled with authentic connections, a lot of warmth & profound discovery of self happy new year."

Before being an item with Riley, Frances was married to Isaiah Silva for 21 months. She filed for divorce from her then-husband in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. She also insisted that her ex should not be entitled to any money from her dad's estate, which was valued at $450 million.

Amid their divorce, the two were fighting over ownership of the late rocker's iconic guitar. However, she eventually gave the 1959 Martin D-18E up in 2018 in exchange for the house they purchased. She also didn't have to pay her former husband any spousal support.