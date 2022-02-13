 
 

Kurt Cobain's Daughter Frances Confirms She's Dating Tony Hawk's Son

Kurt Cobain's Daughter Frances Confirms She's Dating Tony Hawk's Son
Instagram
Celebrity

Frances Bean Cobain, whom the late rocker shared with Courtney Love, goes public with her romance with Riley one year after she took a break from social media.

  • Feb 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kurt Cobain's daughter shared great news to her online devotees following a year-long social media hiatus. Making use of her Instagram account, Frances Bean Cobain confirmed that she's currently dating pro skateboarder Tony Hawk's son, Riley.

When making her return on the photo-sharing platform, Frances unleashed some pictures from 2021. In one of the snaps, she was seen cozying up to her beau while on a boat with his parents, Tony and wife Catherine Goodman.

The visual artist and model additionally included images of her grandmother, her dogs and art. There was also a throwback snap of herself as a baby sleeping next to her late dad.

In the caption of the post, the 29-year-old beauty wrote, "I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health." She added, "2021 brought me more into the present moment than I've ever been, which I'm deeply grateful for."

  See also...

"I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy," the daughter of Courtney Love and the late Nirvana frontman continued. "Here's to hoping everyone's 2022 is filled with authentic connections, a lot of warmth & profound discovery of self happy new year."

Before being an item with Riley, Frances was married to Isaiah Silva for 21 months. She filed for divorce from her then-husband in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. She also insisted that her ex should not be entitled to any money from her dad's estate, which was valued at $450 million.

Amid their divorce, the two were fighting over ownership of the late rocker's iconic guitar. However, she eventually gave the 1959 Martin D-18E up in 2018 in exchange for the house they purchased. She also didn't have to pay her former husband any spousal support.

You can share this post!

Blueface Busted for Gun Possession in California

Kid Cudi Calls Kanye West 'Dinosaur' After Dropping Him From 'Donda 2' Over Pete Davidson Friendship
Related Posts
Frances Bean Cobain Disapproves of Mother's Decision to Publish Dad's Journals

Frances Bean Cobain Disapproves of Mother's Decision to Publish Dad's Journals

Frances Bean Cobain's Ex-Husband Alleges Courtney Love Tried to Murder Him

Frances Bean Cobain's Ex-Husband Alleges Courtney Love Tried to Murder Him

Frances Bean Cobain Loses Dad's Guitar in Divorce Settlement

Frances Bean Cobain Loses Dad's Guitar in Divorce Settlement

Most Read
LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again
Celebrity

LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again

Fans Upset After Learning LeBron James' Son Bronny Is Allegedly Dating a White Girl

Fans Upset After Learning LeBron James' Son Bronny Is Allegedly Dating a White Girl

Simon Cowell 'Isolating' at Home After Catching COVID Following Horror E-Bike Accident

Simon Cowell 'Isolating' at Home After Catching COVID Following Horror E-Bike Accident

Drunk Adele Bursts Into Tears in Gay Club After Teasing About Having Baby With Rich Paul

Drunk Adele Bursts Into Tears in Gay Club After Teasing About Having Baby With Rich Paul

Lil' Fizz Mocked Over His Manhood After Alleged Sex Tape Leaks Online

Lil' Fizz Mocked Over His Manhood After Alleged Sex Tape Leaks Online

Kylie Jenner Clowned After Revealing Name of Her Second Child With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Clowned After Revealing Name of Her Second Child With Travis Scott

DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon Bills Shows Off His Scars Following Massive Brawl With DaBaby

DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon Bills Shows Off His Scars Following Massive Brawl With DaBaby

Justin Theroux Posts and Deletes Sexy Smoking Video of Jennifer Aniston to Celebrate Her Birthday

Justin Theroux Posts and Deletes Sexy Smoking Video of Jennifer Aniston to Celebrate Her Birthday

DaBaby Under Investigation for Bowling Alley Attack on DaniLeigh's Brother

DaBaby Under Investigation for Bowling Alley Attack on DaniLeigh's Brother

'Euphoria' Stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Confirm Relationship With Steamy Kiss

'Euphoria' Stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Confirm Relationship With Steamy Kiss

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Raise Eyebrows With Their Affectionate Display

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Raise Eyebrows With Their Affectionate Display

Adele's Ex Simon Konecki Unrecognizable With Slimmed-Down Look in 1st Photos Since Divorce

Adele's Ex Simon Konecki Unrecognizable With Slimmed-Down Look in 1st Photos Since Divorce

Eve Gives First Look at Her 'Beautiful Boy' With Husband Maximillion Cooper

Eve Gives First Look at Her 'Beautiful Boy' With Husband Maximillion Cooper