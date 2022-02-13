 
 

Blueface Busted for Gun Possession in California

The 'Respect My Crypn' spitter reportedly is taken into custody after he is pulled over at the intersection of Sunset and Vine in Hollywood for driving with a car that has an expired registration.

  • Feb 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Blueface just had a run-in with the law. It was reported that the "Respect My Crypn" spitter got arrested for gun possession when driving around California over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the 25-year-old was pulled over around 3 A.M. on Saturday, February 12 at the intersection of Sunset and Vine in Hollywood. The hip-hop star was stopped by police because he was driving with a car that had an expired registration.

Police later found out that Blueface was also driving with a suspended license. When cops searched the vehicle, they discovered a loaded handgun in the center console.

Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, was subsequently arrested for possession of a concealed firearm. Othe people in the car, meanwhile, were not taken into custody.

Back in November 2021, Blueface got an arrest order issued on him after he was caught attacking a club bouncer in Los Angeles. He and two other men were slapped with two felony charges, one for assault and another for robbery. The robbery charge reportedly stemmed from an accusation that one of the men took a necklace from the bouncer.

The ordeal took place on September 12 after Blueface and his pals were not allowed to enter the Skinny's Lounge in the San Fernando Valley. In a video obtained by TMZ, the rapper's team was seen pushing the security guard inside the club before striking him.

As for Blueface, he was filmed kicking the bouncer several times. One of his crew members then tried to lift the man up by his feet while the attack continued.

Blueface later prevented his friends from further attacking the club bouncer. However, before he left the location, the musician set aside time to give a couple of taps at the man to make sure he was either conscious or still alive.

