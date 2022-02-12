 
 

Fans Upset After Learning LeBron James' Son Bronny Is Allegedly Dating a White Girl
After an Instagram account shares pictures of the high school basketball player with his reported girlfriend, many naysayers claim the teen is just like his father, who has been long reported having an affair with a white chick.

AceShowbiz - Bronny James' private life is scrutinized after his alleged girlfriend is revealed. Many social media users expressed their disappointment after learning that the eldest child of NBA star LeBron James may be dating a white girl.

WAGs Unfiltered's Instagram account posted on Friday, February 11 a series of photos showing Bronny a.k.a. LeBron Raymone James Jr. posing with his alleged girlfriend. The girl, who is reportedly named Peyton Gelfuso, has been seen attending his games and on dates with him many times.

Seeing this, many naysayers quickly pointed out that Bronny is "just like his daddy," LeBron, who has been rumored having an affair with a white chick. "Like father like son LMAO I can 100% guarantee LeBron approves," one of the critics said.

"She look like his dad's side chick," another claimed. Someone said he/she's not surprised by Bronny's preference of girls as writing, "People have to realize that people date within their environment. He's around a lot of white girls so it was expected."

"Being raised by beautiful black parents with black siblings but let me go get a white girl… chile," another commenter remarked. One other disappointed fan wrote, "How can you be raised by a woman as beautiful and BLACK as Savanah and not want a black woman? Ugh. I would be so disappointed."

There were a few, however, who defended Bronny. "It's sad to see black woman under here upset about a child's decision on who he dates. Lmaoo y'all are giving the girls pressed and it's absolutely embarrassing," one clapped back at the critics. Another sent best wishes to the 17-year-old basketballer, "He's still young! Have fun sir."

LeBron has been married to his high school sweetheart Savannah Brinson since 2013 and shares three children with her, including Bronny. However, there have been rumors claiming that he is secretly romantically linked to a white girl.

Recently, his rumored side chick, Sofia Jamora, clapped back at WAGs Unfiltered for pushing their affair rumors again despite her previous denial.

