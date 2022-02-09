Julia Fox Admits She's Into Partner Swapping Amid Kanye West Open Relationship Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Uncut Gems' actress reveals on her 'Call Her Daddy' podcast that she also likes 'foursomes' as the Yeezy designer is spotted with model and Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones.

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox has opened up about her preference in bed amid rumors that she is in an open relationship with Kanye West. In a new episode of her "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the actress reveals that she's into foursome and partner swapping.

In a preview of the September 9 episode of the Spotify series, the Italian-born beauty admits that "torture room" and foot fetish are not that arousing enough to her. "They need to know that they will never be worthy to have that. Like that the p***y they'll never be good enough for the p***y," she tells her co-host in the clip.

"Torture room, kiss my feet… I could smother them, maybe sit on their face like with my panties but they'll never ever be good enough for my vagina," she continues, before divulging what she likes, "I'm into like weirdly like, like partner, like [partner] swapping and then like watching or something."

When her co-host sums up what Julia says, "So like foursomes," the actress responds, "Hmmm yeah." She quickly clarifies she has never done it, though.

Julia also talks about whether she and Ye have put a label on their relationship. "I call him my boyfriend and he calls me his girlfriend," she shares, before adding, "It just happened and it felt very organic."

Julia's confession appears to add up to rumors which claim that she and Kanye are currently in an open relationship. "Their bond transcends typical norms because they’re evolved beings who just want each other to be happy," an insider allegedly close to Julia tells Page Six. "There is no jealousy or bad vibes."

A second source says Kanye is "openly seeing" Instagram model and Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones, whom he was spotted with at a listening party for his upcoming album "Donda 2" in Los Angeles earlier this week. Chaney donned a black catsuit that accentuated her curves at the event, which was also attended by Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott (II).

Meanwhile, Julia is reportedly "talking to" a mystery man on the East Coast.