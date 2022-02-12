Morgan Wallen and Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Go Instagram Official

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Sand In My Boots' crooner and his model girlfriend, who previously dated actor Armie Hammer, go public with their relationship by sharing a PDA-filled photo of the two.

AceShowbiz - Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze are officially dating. The "Sand In My Boots" crooner and his girlfriend, who reportedly have been together "for almost a year," finally made their romance Instagram official.

After the country star finished his show in New York City, Paige took to Instagram Story to give her man a shout-out. Alongside a photo of the two sharing a hug backstage, the model gushed, "i love you! and am so proud of you. @morganwallen."

Morgan and Paige sparked romance rumors in January after they celebrated her 24th birthday together. At that time, the former contestant of "The Voice" shared on Instagram Story a picture of them cozying up to one another at "dinner w some of [his] fav folks," including his sister Ashlyne.

Days later, the country star and the Connecticut beauty attended Ashlyne's "Denim and Diamonds"-themed birthday bashed at Cross-Eyed Critters karaoke bar in Nashville. In a picture shared by a friend on Instagram, the influencer was seen putting her hand on her rumored boyfriend's shoulder. Ashlyne, meanwhile, smiled next to them.

Earlier this month, a source told Page Six that they have been seeing each other for nearly one year. "They've been together for almost a year now," the source told the outlet. "They agreed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but it's no secret among family and friends."

Morgan was previously dating Katie Smith, with whom he shares 1-year-old son Indigo. The former couple became an item in December 2016 and got engaged in April 2017. In August 2018, they decided to call off their engagement before splitting for good in November 2019.

As for Paige, she was in a romantic relationship with actor Armie Hammer for several months in 2020. In February 2021, however, she accused the "Call Me by Your Name" actor of performing a skin branding on her without consent.