Joey King Recalls 'Bizarre, Rare' Blood Disorder She Developed on 'Scary' 'The Conjuring' Set

Instagram Movie

Speaking to Drew Barrymore, 'The Kissing Booth' actress says that she 'out-of-nowhere' got 'red platelets' showing up on her body that went away after filming the horror movie.

Feb 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Joey King had a scary moment while filming a horror movie. While sitting down with Drew Barrymore, "The Kissing Booth" actress recalled moment when she developed "bizarre, rare" blood disorder on "The Conjuring" set back in 2013.

"Is it true that when you were on 'The Conjuring' that you got, like, um, physical stuff happened to you?" asked host Drew during "The Drew Barrymore Show" interview published on Friday, February 11. In response, the Emmy-nominated actress said, "It was pretty intense. Some weird things happened on the set, along with the movie being scary."

Joey then opened up about the rare blood disorder that she developed on set. "It's true, I developed this bizarre, rare, out-of-nowhere blood disorder, and basically my body, like all the red platelets from my body were like drained. They were just gone," she shared.

"So I had a high risk of internal bleeding and I was potentially gonna need a blood transfusion. It was so dramatic," Joey continued to explain. "So I had to, every day before work and after work, go to the hospital, get my blood taken."

Joey went on noting that her health scare went away after she finished the filming. "Then, all of a sudden I got home and I've never had a problem with my blood since," so said Joey. "Don't you think that's crazy? I think it's crazy!" Drew exclaimed. "The In Between" star then admitted that she "shudders a little bit" whenever she retells the story.

Back in 2020, Joey told Howard Stern about being physically affected while making the horror movie when she was 12 years old. At the time, Joey said that she had unexplained bruises showing up on her body. Doctors then told her she had a blood-thinning condition called ITP (Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura).

"That movie messed me up for my whole life," the actress explained during her appearance on "The Howard Stern Show". "This is truly the root of why I am so scared of that movie. In the story when the mom gets possessed she gets all these bruises on her. During the filming of those particular scenes, I started having a lot of bruises show up on my body."

Joey continued, "The makeup ladies thought I was stealing their fake bruises, and playing a joke on them…They didn't believe me." The actress portraying Gypsy Blanchard on "The Act" added, "They tried to take my real bruises off with rubbing alcohol and oil."