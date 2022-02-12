 
 

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Raise Eyebrows With Their Affectionate Display

The 'Who Says' singer and the 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' star, who is half his age, are pictured sharing a hug before leaving after hanging out at the Sunset Tower Hotel's Tower Bar in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka have apparently developed a bond that will surely leave people wondering about the nature of their relationship. The two were spotted getting a little bit affectionate during their recent meeting.

On Thursday, February 10, the 44-year-old singer grabbed a drink with the 22-year-old actress at the Sunset Tower Hotel's Tower Bar in West Hollywood, California. At one point, they were seen together by the door of the famous bar.

In pictures which have circulated online, the "Your Body Is a Wonderland" hitmaker and the "Mad Men" alum were seen chatting and sharing a hug before parting ways. According to onlookers, they were at the bar for four hours before leaving.

For the outing, John kept it casual in a black jacket and black pants, teamed with white sneakers. He also wore a black face mask. As for Kiernan, she cut a chic look in a black blazer and a black miniskirt with high-heeled boots as she emerged from the venue and headed into the parking lot. She didn't forget to wear a blue face mask while carrying a bag.

John and Kiernan's close relationship has certainly sparked dating speculation between the two. Back in July 2021, the blonde beauty was seen leaving John's album listening party. They were also the subject of a blind item on Deuxmoi a few months ago after reported multiple sightings in L.A. According to the gossip blog, Kiernan "has been seen at a very popular LA hotel bar with this A list musician on several occasions."

However, before the speculation runs rampant, JustJared.com sets things straight on the two's relationship. According to the site, a source confirms that the two stars are "just friends."

Moreover, per Daily Mail, Kiernan has been romantically involved with filmmaker Christian Coppola, who is related to "The Godfather" director Francis Ford Coppola, for over two years.

