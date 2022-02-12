Kim Richards Hints Andy Cohen Wants Her Back to 'RHOBH'

Instagram TV

In an Instagram Live, the former cast member on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reveals that the Bravo honcho calls her to ask about her return to the show.

Feb 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Richards claimed that Andy Cohen recently approached her regarding "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills". In an Instagram Live on Thursday, February 10, Kim revealed that the Bravo honcho called her to ask about her return to the show.

"I did have a phone call," Kim teased. "Andy Cohen called me last week, so maybe that could be one of our discussions."

The 57-year-old added, "He said, you know, a lot of people have been asking for me to come back, and he said he thought, 'I'll go right to the source,' so he did. And I do love Andy a lot; he's great." Unfortunately, the former child star didn't elaborate much about the brief call.

"It was time for [Cohen] to put his baby to bed, so he cut the phone call short, but we definitely had it, so let's see," Kim said, referring to the "Watch What Happens Live" host's 3-year-old son, Ben.

Alongside her sister Kyle Richards, Kim was one of OG Housewives when "RHOBH" premiered in 2010. She was a full-time cast member for five seasons before serving as a "friend" and ultimately leaving. As for Kyle, she has remained a main cast member on the long-running show.

Their sister Kathy Hilton, meanwhile, only joined the series as a "friend" in season 11. She reprised her role in the upcoming season 12, which is currently in the production.

With Kyle and Kathy on the series, fans were hoping to see Kim back. "Most people manifest love, success, or money. I manifest all three Richards sisters being on RHOBH," one fan posted on Instagram.

"I hope the rumors about Kim Richards possible return to #RHOBH are true. That would be epic," another fan wrote on Twitter. Another person added, "I hope Kim Richards returns to #RHOBH She's the realest Real Housewife of all."