'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Offers First Look at First Black Female Dwarf and Black Elf

Ahead of its highly-anticipated premier, the prequel series of 'LOTR' treats fans to first-look images that introduce some new characters in addition to new story details about the prequel TV series of the popular franchise.

Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Amazon has finally offered more insights into its upcoming series, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power". On Thursday, February 10, the network treated fans to first-look images that introduce some new characters. It also revealed new story details about the prequel TV series of the popular franchise.

Arriving via Vanity Fair, one of the new images features Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, commander of the Northern Armies. Another picture, meanwhile, sees Robert Aramayo as Elron, who is described as a politically ambitious Elven leader. Fans are also given the first look at Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV, the prince of the bustling subterranean realm of Khazad-dum.

In another picture, Sophia Nomvete's Dwarven Princess Disa is seen standing at Khazad-dum's entrance. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" also unveils the first look at silvan elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), who is a new character created for the series. Arondir marks the first black elf in an onscreen Tolkien production, while Princess Disa is the first female or Black dwarf in a Tolkien project.

The last picture, meanwhile, sees Elrond and Galadriel reuniting in the Majestic Elven Kingdom of Lindon.

The new description of the series, which is led by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, reveals that it takes place thousands of years before the events of "The Lord of the Rings" films and "unites all the major stories of Middle-earth's Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Numenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men."

Speaking to the news outlet, McKay and Payne shared that had compress centuries of story into one time period in order to bring J.R.R. Tolkien's incredibly detailed Middle-earth history on "The Silmarillion" into 50 hours of television. "If you are true to the exact letter of the law, you are going to be telling a story in which your human characters are dying off every season because you're jumping 200 years in time, and then you're not meeting really big, important canon characters until season four," said Payne. "Look, there might be some fans who want us to do a documentary of Middle-earth, but we're going to tell one story that unites all these things."

"The Rings of Power" will also introduce harfoots, a race that eventually would evolve into hobbits. These characters live in a pastoral society "that thrives on secrecy and evading detection." On the series, two lovable, curious harfoots, played by Megan Richards and Markella Kavenagh, are set to meet a mysterious lost man whose origin promises to be one of the show's most enticing enigmas.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" premieres Friday, September 2 on Prime Video.