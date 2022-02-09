 
 

Alec Baldwin Feels 'Strange' to Be Back to Work Months After 'Rust' Fatal Shooting

The former 'Saturday Night Live' star, who accidentally killed Halyna Hutchins in October 2021, reveals that he still finds it hard to speak about the ordeal.

  • Feb 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Alec Baldwin is finally back to work after "Rust" fatal shooting. Nearly four months following the incident, the former "30 Rock" star admitted that he felt "strange" to return to work.

The 63-year-old made the confession in an Instagram video that he shared on Tuesday, February 8. "I said I would keep a little diary of when I was traveling and working," he said. "We had our first day today which is tricky. I don't work as much as I used to."

"It's strange to go back to work," the father of Ireland Baldwin, who is currently filming in the United Kingdom, added. "I haven't worked since October 21 of last year when this horrible thing happened on the set of this film and the death of our cinematographer Halyna Hutchins."

"I still find that hard to say," he continued. "I went back to work today for the first time in three-and-a-half months. Movies are nearly always the same. Everyone's young compared to me. Especially in independent films where there are very good people."

In the clip, Alec also divulged that he missed his sex children with his wife Hilaria Baldwin. "I miss my kids, I miss my Carmen, she's so funny," he noted. "All my kids are so unique. You can't get over how different they are, so different, my kids are so different."

"I'll be here for a few more days, and then who knows what the future will bring," the older brother of Stephen Baldwin further elaborated. "I get to go home and see all my little people, and one big person, although she's not big, not big at all. She's kind of tiny. Hasta manana."

Alec accidentally fired a prop gun while filming "Rust" at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico back in October. Director of photography Halyna Hutchins died from the ordeal while movie director Joel Souza was injured.

The incident is currently under investigation. Last month, the "Saturday Night Live" alum called "bulls**t" on any reports that suggested he doesn't help police in the investigation although he allegedly did not turn over his phone.

"Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that's bulls**t, that's a lie," he said in an Instagram video posted on January 8. "This is a process where one state makes the request of another state… It's a process that takes time, they have to specify what they want. We are one thousand percent going to comply with all that."

