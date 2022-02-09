 
 

Caitlyn Jenner Says She Has Met Her New Grandson, Claims Kylie Is Doing 'Great' After Giving Birth

Caitlyn Jenner Says She Has Met Her New Grandson, Claims Kylie Is Doing 'Great' After Giving Birth
Celebrity

When discussing her new grandson in a new interview, the 72-year-old former Olympian reveals that her son Burt and his wife will welcome a baby girl in a month.

  • Feb 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Caitlyn Jenner couldn't be happier to have 19 grandchildren. When making a virtual appearance on "Good Morning Britain", the former Olympian divulged that she has met Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (II)'s second child.

"The family is growing!" the 72-year-old exclaimed in the Wednesday, February 9 episode of the show. "Kylie had her little boy, it was announced the other day. I have to be very quiet. I have to be very sensitive and be very careful when I talk about the family, but they're great."

Caitlyn went on to give an update on her daughter's condition after giving birth to her new bundle of joy. "Kylie's doing great, everybody's doing good," the reality star, who also shares daughter Kendall Jenner with ex Kris Jenner, noted.

During the interview, Caitlyn also shared other good news with fans. "I have the next one, the 20th grandchild, my son, Burt, and his wife, Val, they're due in month with a little girl, so I'm going for number 20 here in about a month," she gushed. "I can never keep all the birthdays right. It's all on a computer."

  See also...

Kylie and Travis, who are also parents to daughter Stormi, welcomed their second child on February 2. Breaking the exciting news on her Instagram account on Sunday, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum shared black-and-white picture of the infant's hand. She simply captioned the snap with, "2/2/22."

On the next day, Kylie's mom Kris took to her own page to reshare the picture of the tiny hand of the infant. "My beautiful grandson!! God is so good," the momager gushed in the accompaniment of the post.

The makeup mogul confirmed back in September that she and her rapper beau were expecting another child. At the time, the "Life of Kylie" star treated fans to a 90-second Instagram video which concluded with Stormi kissing her mom's belly.

You can share this post!

Alec Baldwin Feels 'Strange' to Be Back to Work Months After 'Rust' Fatal Shooting

Related Posts
Caitlyn Jenner Enjoys 'Quiet' Christmas Holiday as She's Recovering from Knee Replacement Surgery

Caitlyn Jenner Enjoys 'Quiet' Christmas Holiday as She's Recovering from Knee Replacement Surgery

Caitlyn Jenner Gets New Knee Following Surgery

Caitlyn Jenner Gets New Knee Following Surgery

Caitlyn Jenner Blasts Beverly Hills Restaurant After Denied Service Due to Her Outfit

Caitlyn Jenner Blasts Beverly Hills Restaurant After Denied Service Due to Her Outfit

Caitlyn Jenner Once Planned to Ask Kardashians to Boycott 'Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Caitlyn Jenner Once Planned to Ask Kardashians to Boycott 'Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Most Read
Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter
Celebrity

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts

'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Kanye West and Julia Fox Not Breaking Up After She Deletes Their Pictures on Instagram

Kanye West and Julia Fox Not Breaking Up After She Deletes Their Pictures on Instagram

Chadwick Boseman and Margot Robbie's Manager Chris Huvane Dead at 47 in Apparent Suicide

Chadwick Boseman and Margot Robbie's Manager Chris Huvane Dead at 47 in Apparent Suicide

Kanye West Reunites With Kids After Claiming Kim Kardashian Prevented Him to Take Them to Chicago

Kanye West Reunites With Kids After Claiming Kim Kardashian Prevented Him to Take Them to Chicago

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees