Caitlyn Jenner Says She Has Met Her New Grandson, Claims Kylie Is Doing 'Great' After Giving Birth

When discussing her new grandson in a new interview, the 72-year-old former Olympian reveals that her son Burt and his wife will welcome a baby girl in a month.

Feb 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Caitlyn Jenner couldn't be happier to have 19 grandchildren. When making a virtual appearance on "Good Morning Britain", the former Olympian divulged that she has met Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (II)'s second child.

"The family is growing!" the 72-year-old exclaimed in the Wednesday, February 9 episode of the show. "Kylie had her little boy, it was announced the other day. I have to be very quiet. I have to be very sensitive and be very careful when I talk about the family, but they're great."

Caitlyn went on to give an update on her daughter's condition after giving birth to her new bundle of joy. "Kylie's doing great, everybody's doing good," the reality star, who also shares daughter Kendall Jenner with ex Kris Jenner, noted.

During the interview, Caitlyn also shared other good news with fans. "I have the next one, the 20th grandchild, my son, Burt, and his wife, Val, they're due in month with a little girl, so I'm going for number 20 here in about a month," she gushed. "I can never keep all the birthdays right. It's all on a computer."

Kylie and Travis, who are also parents to daughter Stormi, welcomed their second child on February 2. Breaking the exciting news on her Instagram account on Sunday, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum shared black-and-white picture of the infant's hand. She simply captioned the snap with, "2/2/22."

On the next day, Kylie's mom Kris took to her own page to reshare the picture of the tiny hand of the infant. "My beautiful grandson!! God is so good," the momager gushed in the accompaniment of the post.

The makeup mogul confirmed back in September that she and her rapper beau were expecting another child. At the time, the "Life of Kylie" star treated fans to a 90-second Instagram video which concluded with Stormi kissing her mom's belly.