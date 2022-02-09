Adele Defended by Fans After Critics Slam Her for Saying She Loves 'Being a Woman' at Brit Awards

Instagram Music

The 'Easy on Me' hitmaker, who became the biggest winner at the gender-neutral award-giving event, earns praises after insisting that she loves 'being a female artist.'

AceShowbiz - Adele has found support in her fans. Many social media users came to the "Easy on Me" hitmaker's defense after critics slammed her for saying she loves "being a woman" at the 2022 Brit Awards.

During her acceptance speech, the 33-year-old said, "I can't believe that a piano ballad won against that many bangers." She added, "Thank you so much I've never changed so fast in my life I put a short dress on so I don't trip. This is amazing I really wasn't expecting this one at all."

"I understand why they changed the name of this award [from best female/male artist]," the singer/songwriter, who became the biggest winner at the 2022 award-giving event, continued. "But I really love being a woman, I really love being a female artist. I do. I'm really proud of us."

Some people have since slammed Adele on Twitter. One in particular argued, "Please, no, ADELE can't be a TERF." A second user tweeted, "Who'd have thought Adele was a transphobe and would use her platform to call for the destruction of the trans community. Especially the confused teenagers."

However, many others praised the "30" artist. One person gushed, "Thank you @Adele. Just, thank you. For speaking the 2 words being vilified. Woman. Female." A fan exclaimed, "Thank you Adele for using those words. Really important that we NEVER lose them. #woman #female #wokebrits #thebrits #brits2022."

The change to the gendered awards came after non-binary singer Sam Smith criticized the 2021 Brit Awards. At that time, they couldn't be nominated in the male or female artist awards. "I look forward to a time where awards shows can be reflective of the society we live in," the "Stay With Me" singer said back then.

That aside, Tuesday, February 8 was such a triumphant night for Adele since she bagged three trophies. She took home awards of Artist of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year for her chart-topping album "30" as well as Song of the Year for her hit "Easy on Me".