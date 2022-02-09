Lady GaGa Congratulates Oscar Nominees Despite Being Snubbed for Best Actress Race

Instagram Movie

The 'House of Gucci' star says all the nominees 'deserve major recognition' though her fans express their disappointment that she doesn't get a recognition by The Academy for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani.

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa has reacted to the 2022 Academy Award nominations with class though she was left out of the race. The singer/actress congratulated all Oscar nominees when celebrating her longtime hairstylist Frederic Aspiras' nomination in Makeup and Hairstyling for "House of Gucci".

"I could not be happier for a man I call my brother, who I've worked with for the last 15 years, @fredericaspiras, for his nomination in Makeup & Hairstyling for House of Gucci," GaGa posted on Instagram on Tuesday, February 8 alongside a photo of her with Aspiras. "Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming."

The Golden Globe Award-winning actress continued gushing over the makeup artist, "He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation. He's a living genius and Freddie, we are all so grateful to just even be near your talent, creativity and generosity of spirit. You continue to show your artistic DNA, your plan, your vision, and your deep connection to your family that drives you to excellence at all times. I love you, I'm rooting for you."

The "Born This Way" hitmaker then addressed the other nominations, saying they deserved the honor. "And to all the nominees this year, congratulations on all your hard work, dedication, your nomination," she said, "and YOUR magic-you all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year."

"Your dedication during Covid, your huge hearts, and your ability to tell amazing stories is a gift to the whole world during what is for many a very hard time," she penned, before concluding, "Congratulations my friends. Bravo!"

GaGa was surprisingly snubbed for Best Actress race for her role in "House of Gucci" as the movie only scored one nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. While the "Shallow" singer took it in stride, her fans have taken to Twitter to express their dismay.

"F**K THE ACADEMY THIS IS RIGGED. LADY GAGA DESERVES BEST ACTRESS," a fuming user wrote. "Lady Gaga was the only person to get all 4 precursor nominations but not the Oscar," another commented, referring to her Best Actress nominations at BAFTAs, Critics' Choice Awards, Golden Globes and SAGs for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott-directed movie.

A third echoed the sentiment, "tbf tho, the gaga snub at the oscars really didn't make any sense when the other 4 precursor awards nominated her, at the same time that she's competing for 2 major categories at the grammys in the same year."

Someone else added, "At the end of the day, Gaga delivered an outstanding acting performance in House Of Gucci. The disappointing Oscars snub doesn't take away all the universal recognition she's received from the public and the industry. She will continue to work hard and prove her immense talent."

Competing for the Best Actress award are Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye"), Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter"), Penelope Cruz ("Parallel Mothers"), Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos") and Kristen Stewart ("Spencer").