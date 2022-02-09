 
 

Joseph Baena Recalls How Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger's Paternity Scandal 'Transformed' His Life

Joseph Baena Recalls How Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger's Paternity Scandal 'Transformed' His Life
Men's Health Magazine
Celebrity

In a new interview, the son of the 'Terminator' actor reveals that he is not using his father's last name as his dad 'doesn't believe in handouts' and that he 'believes hard work pays off.'

  • Feb 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Joseph Baena has opened up on what it was like when news leaked that Arnold Schwarzenegger is his dad. In a new interview, the son of "Terminator Genisys" star recalled how his dad's paternity scandal "transformed" his life.

In his cover story for Men's Health magazine's March issue, the 24-year-old said, "I remember the day very vividly." He added in the interview that was published on Tuesday, February 8, "I was in the eighth grade. Fifth or sixth period. And I get called out of class to leave. And my mom's there, and she's like, 'We gotta go. Everyone is finding out about you and who your father is.' "

Joseph, who was born to the 74-year-old actor and his former housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena during his marriage to Maria Shriver in October 1997, recalled how the media didn't leave him or Mildred alone. "I'm 13," he told the magazine. "Your body's transforming. Your mind is transforming. And my life transformed before my eyes."

Joseph also said that his mother "was really the only person [he] had, and [he] was really the only person that she had" at the time. "No one knew, and everyone wanted the details. We had each other's backs," the actor, who has landed a role in the upcoming movie "Lava", explained. He then revealed he had a hard time making friends in high school after the scandal, saying, "The trust factor became really difficult."

Eventually, Joseph developed a close bond with Arnold that the pair still share today. They specifically bonded over Joseph's interest in fitness. "Even though I could call him anytime, I was too proud," he shared.

"I went straight to the book. I wanted to figure it out myself," Joseph added. The father-son duo finally worked out for the first time together when Joseph was 18 years old at Arnold's Gold's Gym. "I was so nervous," he reflected. "I was being observant, trying to see what he was doing and the way he was acting."

  See also...

Elsewhere in the conversation, Joseph went on to explain why he chose not to use Schwarzenegger as his last name when pursuing his acting career. "My dad is old-school; he doesn't believe in handouts. He believes hard work pays off, and so do I," he stated.

"I love the word honor, and I'm very prideful in the sense that if I use my dad's contacts or ask him for favors, I wonder what honor is that gonna bring me?" Joseph added. "When I go to auditions, they don't know who I am because we don't have the same last name," he continued, noting that when he lands a role he will "know it's all me."

Joseph also said that it "took a little bit" for him to "realize that [he doesn't] have to do what [his] dad did." He pointed out, "I don't have to get into acting or bodybuilding. I'm very motivated and driven. I'm happy about my relationship with my dad," adding that he's "more happy that [he's] finding joy in what [he's] doing and that [he's] doing exactly what [he's] always dreamed about."

Previously, Joseph opened up about being Arnold's son during an interview with "Unwaxed" podcast hosts Sophia Stallone and Sistine Stallone. At the time, he said that he was initially "nervous" to create a bond with the "Total Recall" star.

"I also have to point out that with my relationship with my dad it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just [feel] like I can joke around with him and talk about anything," Joseph told Sylvester Stallone's daughters. "Now it's like awesome. I'm so close to my dad and we joke about everything."

You can share this post!

Taylor Swift Hides Her Left Hand in First Sighting Amid Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumors

Lady GaGa Congratulates Oscar Nominees Despite Being Snubbed for Best Actress Race
Related Posts
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Shows Off Buff Physique in Set Pic of Upcoming Movie

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Shows Off Buff Physique in Set Pic of Upcoming Movie

Joseph Baena Doesn't Hang Out With Patrick Schwarzenegger at Coachella After Sibling Tribute Snub

Joseph Baena Doesn't Hang Out With Patrick Schwarzenegger at Coachella After Sibling Tribute Snub

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Kanye West and Julia Fox Not Breaking Up After She Deletes Their Pictures on Instagram

Kanye West and Julia Fox Not Breaking Up After She Deletes Their Pictures on Instagram

Kanye West Reunites With Kids After Claiming Kim Kardashian Prevented Him to Take Them to Chicago

Kanye West Reunites With Kids After Claiming Kim Kardashian Prevented Him to Take Them to Chicago

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Chadwick Boseman and Margot Robbie's Manager Chris Huvane Dead at 47 in Apparent Suicide

Chadwick Boseman and Margot Robbie's Manager Chris Huvane Dead at 47 in Apparent Suicide

Mark Wahlberg Calls Out Tom Holland for Mistaking His Innocent Gift for a 'Self-Pleasure' Tool

Mark Wahlberg Calls Out Tom Holland for Mistaking His Innocent Gift for a 'Self-Pleasure' Tool