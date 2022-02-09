 
 

'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin Is 'Done With Surgeries' as She Regrets Her Botched Nose Job

Commenting underneath a post featuring a clip of her co-stars mocking her new nose, the 44-year-old Bravo personality admits, 'Just like all of you, I was not happy with my nose job either.'

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Jennifer Aydin vows that she will never undergo another cosmetic procedure ever again. The reality TV star revealed she regretted her controversial nose job, which she debuted in season 12 premiere of the Bravo series on February 1.

Commenting underneath a post featuring a clip of her co-stars mocking her new nose, Jennifer admitted, "Just like all of you, I was not happy with my nose job either." She went on saying, "When you get plastic surgery, even though you know it's a risk, you assume that you're going to be happy with the results, which I wasn't."

Jennifer added, "It has since settled in nicely, but I do regret it." Despite that, the 44-year-old Bravolebrity said that there's nothing she can do about it. "But what can I do? I just have to make the best of it and keep pushing forward," she noted.

Jennifer was under fire it was revealed in the "RHONJ" season premiere that she had 5-week-old nose job and chin implant. In the comment, she also wrote, "Just so you guys know, I was not happy with the way that I looked when we were filming this day. The bottom half of my face was still numb, and it was hard for it to move because of my chin implant."

Concluding her comment, Jennifer said, "But know that I would never recommend that doctor to anyone- I'm officially done with surgeries! So try to be kind while you watch my healing process, in more ways than one. It wasn't easy to share…any of it."

Fans in the comment section, meanwhile, had mixed reactions to Jennifer's new nose. "What was wrong with her previous nose? Nothing! Now this one's just bad, come on, you know it. And the ladies were only telling the truth," one person said. "Unfortunately it's not a good nose job. Her nose before was better than this. Botched doctors could fix it!" someone else added, with another user writing, "She looks like Pinocchio what the hell."

Some others criticized the other ladies for being mean to Jennifer. "They're bullies," one person wrote. "Making fun of someone based on their appearance, even after a bad surgery is the lowest of the low. Bad form, Jackie," another user said of Jackie Goldschneider. One comment also read, "It was just mean. anyone who commented showed us who they are. Like they haven't had work done too."

