Amy Schumer Gets Outside of Her Zomfort Zone, Meets New Love in First 'Life and Beth' Trailer

Feb 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Amy Schumer is ready for a new start on Hulu's "Life & Beth. On Tuesday, February 8, the network shared the first trailer for the comedy series starring the 40-year-old, who portrays the titular character Beth.

The new footage sees Amy's Beth living a relatively good life as a wine distributor in Manhattan. It also offers a glimpse of her long-term relationship which later crumbles down, leading to an unexpected incident that will force her to reevaluate her life.

"My boyfriend, he always says I seem like I'm 100," Beth says in the trailer. She later can be seen recalling her day to a friend, "At this point, I'm just following him around like some sad...." She doesn't get to finish her sentence as someone interrupts her, "Loser."

While Beth vows that she will never dating again, she may change her mind after meeting John, a local farmer played by Michael Cera. "I really like him, but I've spent a lot of time on guys that I knew weren't right," Beth says. "I'm finally listening to my instincts and I'm going for what I want."

"When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever," a description for the series reads. "Through flashbacks to her teen self [played by Violet Young], Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We'll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way."

Also among the cast are Susannah Flood, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Rosebud Walker and LaVar Walker. In addition to starring, Amy also serves as writer, director and executive producer of the new series.

Of the new show, the "I Feel Pretty" actress previously said, "It's based on themes from my life. But there is stuff that Beth does that really happened. There's an episode where she flashes some boys. That happened to me. And episode 9 has a dark moment that's real. It's about so much."

"It's really what I am thinking about every day, which is releasing your own shame and fear," she went on to open up. "Because of these early traumas, we arm ourselves, and it's about letting go and trusting and how to let yourself figure out how to be happy."

"Life & Beth" premieres March 18 on Hulu.