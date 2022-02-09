 
 

David Foster on His Age Gap With Wife Katharine McPhee: 'We Have It Pretty Together'

During an interview, the 16-time Grammy Award-winner, who shares 11-month-old son Rennie David with the singer, also talks about how 'great' it is to be a dad at this phase of his life.

AceShowbiz - David Foster is addressing the chatter surrounding his marriage to Katharine McPhee. In a new interview, the Grammy-winning musician took time to defend the nearly 35-year age gap between him and the actress/singer, stressing that it doesn't bother them.

"People always make the reference with Kat and I with the age difference, but I've always said there's so many things that can bring a marriage down, and age difference is just one of them," the 72-year-old told PEOPLE after selling out his show "An Intimate Evening with David Foster" at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater on January 21. "There's so many things that can go wrong. We think we have it pretty together."

During the interview, the 16-time Grammy Award-winner also discussed being a dad to 11-month-old son Rennie David, whom he shares with Katharine, and five other adult daughters from his previous relationships. He noted that it's "just great being a dad" at this age.

"It's too cliche to say 'Now I have more time,' but I do. I have more time," David divulged. "Without any reflection on any of my other children, whom I all love equally, and equally as much as my son."

When asked if his infant baby inherits his parents' musical abilities, David joked, "He plays Mozart and Bach flawlessly." He went on to say, "At 11 months? ... Obviously, we don't see any musical talent yet, but who knows?"

Back in May, Katharine revealed that her husband always wants to "be around the baby." She shared on the PEOPLE "Every Day" podcast, "It's a growing family, and David's doing great. He's always walking into a room saying, 'Where's my baby? Where's our baby?' He wants to hold the baby all the time, and be around the baby."

David and the "Scorpion" alum tied the knot in June 2019. The two first met in 2006, when David mentored Katharine and other contestants in season 5 of "American Idol".

