 
 

Pusha T Joined by Kanye West in 'Diet Coke' Music Video

Music

In the black-and-white music video, the one-half of Clipse can be seen rapping to his verse while the Yeezy designer grooving to the beat in the background.

  • Feb 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Pusha T has released a new track called "Diet Coke" and its music video. The visuals, which arrived on Tuesday, February 8, features a guest appearance from Kanye West, who co-produced the song along with 88-Keys.

In the clip, the one-half of Clipse is seen rapping while the Yeezy designer grooving to the beat in the background. "Imaginary players ain't been coached right/ Master recipes under stove lights/ The number on this jersey is the quote price/ You ordered Diet Coke, that's a joke, right?/ Everybody get it off the boat, right?" the Bronx emcee raps.

"But only I can really have a snow fight/ Detroit n***a challenge, what's your dope like?/ If your Benz bigger, step it up to Ghost life," the brother of No Malice continues. "Missy was our only misdemeanor/ My tunnel vision's better under stove lights/ You ordered Diet Coke, that’s a joke, right?/ My records compensated so we don't strike."

"Diet Coke" is expected to appear on Pusha's follow-up album to his 2018's "Daytona". When speaking about the upcoming project in a January interview with Complex, the rapper said, "I ain't even going to say where we at. All I'll say is this: The album of the motherf**king year is coming."

"A Pusha album takes a long time. It takes a long time to put this s**t together, but when it comes together, ain't nothing f**king with it," he further explained. "We stamping that on everything. I don't care what they say, how they act. I don't care how viral they go, none of that. Nothing is f**king with it."

"I'm on some one thousand percent rap superhero s**t, man. There's a lot going on. This NIGO album is going to be f**king incredible," Pusha continued gushing. "You already know Victor Victor is like the taste level label of the new generation. All the new s**t is happening right now. You know me, I have to reinvent myself. I just have to reinvent my greatness."

