Chadwick Boseman and Margot Robbie's Manager Chris Huvane Dead at 47 in Apparent Suicide
The Hollywood talent manager, who also represented the likes of Julianne Moore and Jensen Ackles, died on Sunday night, February 6 after battling depression for a long time.

  • Feb 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Hollywood top talent manager Chris Huvane has passed away. Chris, who was a partner at the Hollywood talent firm Management 360, died on Sunday night, February 6 in an apparent suicide. He was 47 years old.

Sharing the devastating news, Management 360 partners said in a statement, "We are devastated beyond words this morning, Chris was simply 'the best of the best.' " They remembered him, "A brilliant manager, consummate colleague and friend, a rock of our company and our culture, beloved by every single person who ever met him."

"It's an incalculable loss and our hearts go out to his family and friends," the statement continued to read. "We are all better for having known Chris, and we commit to honoring his legacy everyday forward."

Actor Henry Winkler also paid tribute on Twitter. "CHRIS HUVANE Is no longer on this earth .. It is heartbreaking ..," he wrote on Monday. "Chris was so thoughtful and knowledgeable and such a compassionate caretaker .. He is now Free . Relax in peace Chris."

According to Deadline, Chris had been battling depression for a long time and was known as "one of the nicest guys in Hollywood." At Management 360, he represented the likes of the late Chadwick Boseman, Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley, Jensen Ackles, Julianne Moore, Zoey Deutch, Travis Fimmel, Zach Braff, Malcolm Barrett, Frank Grillo, Brad Goreski, Benjamin McKenzie, Chris Cantwell and Chris Rogers.

Prior to becoming a talent manager, Chris switched careers multiple times. He was GQ Senior West Coast Editor before joining Management 360 in 2010. He was then promoted to a partner five years later in 2015.

Chris is survived by his wife Cole Huvane; his siblings, Slate PR partner Stephen Huvane, CAA partner Kevin Huvane, Robert Huvane, Michael Huvane and Denise Whalen; his father Martin Huvane; his nephew Declan Huvane; and his former sister-in-law Ruth Ann Huvane.

