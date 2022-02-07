Fans Show Support to Summer Walker as BF LVRD Pharoh Hints at Galactic Wedding

Instagram Celebrity

Some fans gush over how the 'Ex for a Reason' hitmaker looks happier now that she's with Larry, though some others leave nasty comments underneath his Instagram post.

AceShowbiz - Summer Walker and her boyfriend LVRD Pharoh a.k.a. Larry may be ready to walk down the aisle. The "Still Over It" artist's beau took to his Instagram account to share a loved-up picture of the couple while hinting at their plan for a wedding.

In the mirror selfie, Summer could be seen flaunting her body in a white bikini with colorful pattern. Her boyfriend, meanwhile, was hugging her from behind as he kissed her neck. "Probably Have Our Wedding in Space," so Larry captioned the now-deleted post.

The caption was a little bit bizarre, but some fans were more focused on how Summer looked happier now that she's with Larry. "I love that summer is happy she deserves it and honestly they made for one another. Seems like her really cares about her and bubbles," one fan wrote in an Instagram comment. "I like that she seems happy," another person echoed the sentiment.

"I'm glad she found love," raved someone else. Meanwhile, another user added, "They match each other."

Unfortunately, not all comments were nice. Some people criticized the "CPR" singer's boneless ponytail. "After that caption, I'm convinced he has something to do with her new hairstyle," a user opined. "I'm sorry I can't get pass the hair cut," another comment read, with someone writing, "Her hair gotta go."

Some others, meanwhile, mocked Summer over her alleged bad hygiene. "She just give me dirty gurl vibes," a naysayer wrote, while another person commented, "For some reason I can smell this whole picture." Another user noted, "This picture looks like poor hygiene."

Amid the backlash, Summer found supporter in comedienne B. Simone. Defending the R&B singer, B. Simon called out the haters and said, "The fact that every single person in this comment section wants a safe place to be there authentic self but soon as someone else is their self unapologetically they're judged … y'all are f**king weird … she's fly."

Summer and Larry went public with their relationship in last September. At that time, they took to their respective Instagram Stories to give fans a look at their date night. The videos featured a rose petal-filled hallway which was decorated with dozens of candles.

The "Ex for a Reason" hitmaker, who shares a daughter with ex London On Da Track, also gushed over their relationship in the same month. Unveiling some photos of her and her man cozying up to one another in a cafe, the "Girls Need Love" singer raved in the caption, "Can't wait to have a real family & a actual happy pregnancy experience but I gotta drop this album first."