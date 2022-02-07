 
 

Fans Show Support to Summer Walker as BF LVRD Pharoh Hints at Galactic Wedding

Fans Show Support to Summer Walker as BF LVRD Pharoh Hints at Galactic Wedding
Instagram
Celebrity

Some fans gush over how the 'Ex for a Reason' hitmaker looks happier now that she's with Larry, though some others leave nasty comments underneath his Instagram post.

  • Feb 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Summer Walker and her boyfriend LVRD Pharoh a.k.a. Larry may be ready to walk down the aisle. The "Still Over It" artist's beau took to his Instagram account to share a loved-up picture of the couple while hinting at their plan for a wedding.

In the mirror selfie, Summer could be seen flaunting her body in a white bikini with colorful pattern. Her boyfriend, meanwhile, was hugging her from behind as he kissed her neck. "Probably Have Our Wedding in Space," so Larry captioned the now-deleted post.

The caption was a little bit bizarre, but some fans were more focused on how Summer looked happier now that she's with Larry. "I love that summer is happy she deserves it and honestly they made for one another. Seems like her really cares about her and bubbles," one fan wrote in an Instagram comment. "I like that she seems happy," another person echoed the sentiment.

"I'm glad she found love," raved someone else. Meanwhile, another user added, "They match each other."

  See also...

Unfortunately, not all comments were nice. Some people criticized the "CPR" singer's boneless ponytail. "After that caption, I'm convinced he has something to do with her new hairstyle," a user opined. "I'm sorry I can't get pass the hair cut," another comment read, with someone writing, "Her hair gotta go."

Some others, meanwhile, mocked Summer over her alleged bad hygiene. "She just give me dirty gurl vibes," a naysayer wrote, while another person commented, "For some reason I can smell this whole picture." Another user noted, "This picture looks like poor hygiene."

Amid the backlash, Summer found supporter in comedienne B. Simone. Defending the R&B singer, B. Simon called out the haters and said, "The fact that every single person in this comment section wants a safe place to be there authentic self but soon as someone else is their self unapologetically they're judged … y'all are f**king weird … she's fly."

Summer and Larry went public with their relationship in last September. At that time, they took to their respective Instagram Stories to give fans a look at their date night. The videos featured a rose petal-filled hallway which was decorated with dozens of candles.

The "Ex for a Reason" hitmaker, who shares a daughter with ex London On Da Track, also gushed over their relationship in the same month. Unveiling some photos of her and her man cozying up to one another in a cafe, the "Girls Need Love" singer raved in the caption, "Can't wait to have a real family & a actual happy pregnancy experience but I gotta drop this album first."

You can share this post!

'Selling Sunset' Star Mary Fitzgerald Dubs Christine Quinn's Fake Pregnancy Rumors Understandable

Mark Wahlberg Calls Out Tom Holland for Mistaking His Innocent Gift for a 'Self-Pleasure' Tool
Related Posts
Summer Walker Leaves Fans Baffled After Showing Off Her New Shaved Hairstyle

Summer Walker Leaves Fans Baffled After Showing Off Her New Shaved Hairstyle

London On Da Track's BM Eboni Slams Tami Roman for Defending Summer Walker From Her Recent Diss

London On Da Track's BM Eboni Slams Tami Roman for Defending Summer Walker From Her Recent Diss

London On Da Track's BM Keeps Dissing Summer Walker After Her Instagram Gets Deleted

London On Da Track's BM Keeps Dissing Summer Walker After Her Instagram Gets Deleted

Summer Walker and Boyfriend Get Each Other's Name Tattooed on Their Faces

Summer Walker and Boyfriend Get Each Other's Name Tattooed on Their Faces

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence