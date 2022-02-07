Pete Davidson Offers Truce After Being Booed at Syracuse Basketball Game for Dissing the City

Instagram Celebrity

The 'SNL' star called the city 'trash' back in 2018 when he talked about his experience filming 'Big Time Adolescene', which also stars Machine Gun Kelly, Sydney Sweeney and Jon Cryer, in the city.

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson returned to Syracuse, but his appearance wasn't really welcomed by the locals. The "Saturday Night Live" star was hailed with boos and jeers when he attended a men's basketball game at the Carrier Dome on Saturday, February 5, years after he called the city "trash" on multiple interviews.

Pete attended the game, which saw Syracuse Orange prevailing 92-69 over the Louisville Cardinals, with entrepreneur and Syracuse athletics superfan Adam Weitsman. According to a fellow game attendee, the comedian "seemed to be prepared for what was coming to him" considering his inflammatory remarks about the city.

The season ticket holder further told Page Six, "He brushed it off and had a laugh, as did the locals." In the Jumbotron footage, the 28-year-old star was seen laughing as his fellow game attendees pointedly booed at his arrival.

Pete, however, appeared to attempt making a truce with the folks in Syracuse following his diss. In a video which basketball reporter Mike Curtis posted on Twitter, the boyfriend of Kim Kardashian shared a message for the locals. "Hello, Syracuse Orange men, thank you so much for having me and my friends in the building," Pete said. "We had a really great time, so, peace?"

Pete took a jab at the city back in 2018 when he talked about his experience filming "Big Time Adolescene", which also stars Machine Gun Kelly, Sydney Sweeney and Jon Cryer, in the city. "Dude, I was shooting this movie out in Syracuse. Syracuse, you know, it's trash," the Staten Island native said on "The Howard Stern Show" at the time. "Worse than Staten Island. The nicest hotel in Syracuse is, like, a f**king Ramada."

He doubled down on his statement about the city in another interview in the following year. "It sucks. The whole town of Syracuse blows," he told Variety at the time.