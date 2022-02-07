Kanye West and Julia Fox Not Breaking Up After She Deletes Their Pictures on Instagram

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Uncut Gems' actress sparks the split speculation after she removes her photos with the rapper on her social media account, but it's reportedly because the 'mean' comments she received.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and Julia Fox's relationship remains intact despite reports suggesting otherwise. The "Gold Digger" rapper and the Gotham Award-winning actress are not breaking up after Julia sparked the speculation with her social media activities.

The split rumors began to swirl after the 32-year-old deleted pictures featuring her and her boyfriend from her Instagram page. She, however, has now taken to her Instagram Story to explain her actions.

"Guys relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself," she said in a video, which showed her speaking to the camera while seemingly getting topless in a bathroom. "Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore," she continued.

The Italian-born beauty further elaborated, "I took the f**king photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, 'Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.' "

Echoing Julia's statement, a source allegedly close to her told Page Six that she removed her photos with Ye because of the "mean" comments she received underneath the posts. "She deleted the photos because commenters were being really mean and she didn't want to deal," the source claimed.

Despite removing most of her photos with Ye, Julia kept one post in which she gave a shout-out to her boyfriend for helping her celebrate her birthday. "And of course special thanks to Ye [a heart emoji," she wrote along with snaps taken during her recent birthday celebration. She added, "pics by @arnold_daniel. YES IM AWARE I ONLY CHOSE PHOTOS THAT I LOOK GOOD IN."

In other news, Julia has reportedly weighed in on Ye's feud with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The mother of one, who went through her own divorce with Peter Artemiev in 2020, "understands" how hard a split can be, especially with children, but still hopes that the exes will soon find common ground, according to Page Six.

"Julia's been in the same predicament, so she understands that divorces are messy and when kids are involved it makes it almost impossible," the source told the news outlet. "She just wants them to resolve their issues."

Julia allegedly also questions the timing of the estranged couple's online back-and-forth as she finds it "a little strange and coincidental that after any big outing they have in the press, something like this happens."

The source believes "there's been more instances of subtle retaliation and gaslighting," claiming that the reality TV star allegedly "does stuff to purposely trigger him because she knows he'll take the bait."

Kanye and Kim have been at war over their daughter North's TikTok account, which she runs with her mother. Responding to Ye's statements on his Instagram page, the mother of four said, "Kanye's constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create."

She argued, "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness."

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she continued in the statement, adding that she wished to "handle matters regarding our children privately."

Despite the estranged spouses' feud, Kanye has been reunited with his kids. He was seen with all of his four children at an event in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 6 without Kim being seen anywhere around them. Ye has since removed his social media posts in which he ranted against the SKIMS founder.