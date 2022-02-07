 
 

'Encanto' Soundtrack Enjoys Being Atop Billboard 200 Albums Chart During Quiet Week

The soundtrack album for the Disney+ animated family movie leads a quiet week, where no new albums debut in the region, for its fourth non-consecutive week.

  • Feb 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Encanto" soundtrack stays atop the Billboard 200 albums chart for its fourth non-consecutive week. The soundtrack album for the Disney+ animated movie leads the quiet week, where no new albums debut in the region, after earning 113,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending February 3, according to MRC Data.

Of the sum, SEA units comprise 93,000, equaling 139.52 million on-demand official streams of the set's songs. Meanwhile, album sales comprise 16,000 with 3,000 units being in the form of TEA units. "Encanto" is the new soundtrack with four weeks at No. 1 since Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper's "A Star Is Born" in 2018-2019.

At No. 2 is The Weeknd's "Dawn FM" which soars two rangs from No. 4 to No. 2 following the release on CD on January 28. The set occupies the No. 2 spot after earning 70,000 equivalent album units with 37,000 of them being in traditional album sales. That makes the album jump to No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart for the first time.

  See also...

Meanwhile, Gunna's former No. 1 "DS4Ever" is a non-mover at No. 3 on on the Billboard 200 with 54,000 equivalent album units earned. Morgan Wallen's former leader "Dangerous: The Double Album", meanwhile, moves up one spot to No. 4 with 41,000 units. As for NBA YoungBoy's (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) "Colors", the album falls from No. 2 to No. 5 in its second week with 39,000 units.

Staying stationary at No. 6 is Adele's "30" which earns 34,000 equivalent album units. Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" also stays steady at No. 7 after earning 34,000 units. The Weeknd's "The Highlights" is a non-mover at No. 8 with 33,000 units earned.

Rounding out the Top 10 are Doja Cat's "Planet Her" and Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour". "Planet Her" takes the No. 9 spot with 32,000 equivalent album units earned. Meanwhile, Olivia's former No. 1 album "Sour" is at No. 10 after earning 29,000 equivalent album units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "Encanto" Soundtrack - Various Artists (113,000 units)
  2. "Dawn FM" - The Weeknd (70,000 units)
  3. "DS4ever" - Gunna (54,000 units)
  4. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (41,000 units)
  5. "Colors" - NBA YoungBoy YoungBoy Never Broke Again (39,000 units)
  6. "30" - Adele (34,000 units)
  7. "Certified Lover Boy" - Drake (34,000 units)
  8. "The Highlights" - The Weeknd (33,000 units)
  9. "Planet Her" - Doja Cat (32,000 units)
  10. "Sour" - Olivia Rodrigo (29,000 units)

