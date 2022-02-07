Kat Von D's Home Burglarized by Bathroom-Seeking Home Intruder

Instagram Celebrity

The tattoo artist, who puts her $15 million home on the market, is awakened and left frightened after she saw a beam of light moving around the house when she and her 3-year-old son were asleep.

AceShowbiz - Kat Von D has suffered a break-in at her Los Angeles home. The celebrity tattoo artist was left frightened after her mansion was burglarized by a home intruder who claimed that he's about to buy the house and needed to use the bathroom.

On Saturday, February 5, law enforcement told TMZ that the "LA Ink" star was asleep with her 3-year-old son, Leafar Von Drachenberg Reyes, at around 10:15 P.M. She then woke up when a "beam of light" moved across her Hancock Park home.

Kat then rushed out of the mansion holding her son Leafar and called 911. Police found the burglar wandering around the upper level of her home. The suspect reportedly told authorities he needed to use the restroom and also claimed he was buying the property.

The man was taken into custody and booked for residential burglary. It's unclear if he knew specifically who the home belonged to. The authorities alleged that the burglar, believed to be in his 30s, got onto the property by jumping the fence.

It's also unknown whether the man entered the mansion via a door or window. However, reports said there was no evidence of forced entry. Although it's not clear if the intruder had intentions to purchase the home, Kat recently listed the luxurious gothic Los Angeles mansion for $15 million.

Last month, Kat announced via Instagram that she already put her L.A. home on the market as she's going to move to rural Indiana after having purchased a $1,525,000 home in Vevay last year. "As some of you may have heard, we have officially put our beloved Queen Anne Victorian home on the market this week, as we make our way to Indiana to move into another Victorian house we are currently restoring," she captioned her post.

In October, Kat told her fans and followers that she and her husband Rafael Reyes "realize we feel more at home [in Indiana] than we do here in LA." The TV personality added, "After much thought, we have decided we will permanently be moving to Indiana at the end of this year."

Kat purchased her Los Angeles home in 2016 for $6.5 million and restored it with the addition of a hidden bar, library and seven fireplaces. Among the unique amenities is a red pool located in her backyard.

The exterior of the Victorian property was painted a deep burgundy shade, and statues were erected poolside. Kat's mansion also features resplendent rooms anchored in dark hardwood floors, indented walls and elegant chandeliers hanging from the gold tint ceilings.

Several of the rooms are dripping in gold with metallic touches embedded into the walls, giving the space royal energy. A few of the rooms resemble an actual palace with gold-infused into mint green walls and a beautifully painted ceiling.