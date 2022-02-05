Dr. Dre Addresses His Divorce in 'GTA Online' Song 'Gospel' ft. Eminem

Instagram Music

'Gospel' arrives on streaming services along with other tracks from 'GTA Online: The Contract', including 'Diamond Mind' featuring Nipsey Hussle and Ty Dolla $ign.

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre's songs from "GTA Online: The Contract" are finally out. In one of the tracks called "Gospel" featuring Eminem, the hip-hop mogul seemingly addresses his recent divorce settlement.

In the track released on Friday, February 4, the 56-year-old raps, "N***a like me still here, motherf**ker, go figure/ Lookin' for my next gold digger/ This summer here gon' be colder than winter." He continues, "Already told you, I fold you like hundreds of billions/ And you can go missing, put that on my children."

Dre has finalized his divorce from Nicole Young in December 2021 following a long and ugly $1 billion legal battle. To celebrate it, he shared on Instagram a photo of him smiling while sitting on a chair in a room decorated with balloons which read, "Divorced AF."

Nicole filed for divorce from Dre in June 2020 to end their 25-year marriage. The former member of gangsta rap group N.W.A and his ex-wife share two adult children together, 21-year-old daughter Truly and 25-year-old son Truice.

Back to "Gospel", it arrived on streaming services along with other tracks from Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto" expansion. The songs include "Diamond Mind" ft. Nipsey Hussle and Ty Dolla $ign, "ETA" ft. Snoop Dogg and Anderson .Paak, "The Sceninc Route" ft. Rick Ross and Anderson, "Fallin Up" ft. Thurz and Cocoa Sarai and "Black Privilege".

The new set came ahead of Dre's appearance at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The big event is slated to be held on February 13 at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium. Aside from Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will headline the show.

Excited for his upcoming gig, Dr. Dre gushed in a statement, "The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career." He added, "I'm grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment."