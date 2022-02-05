Candace Owens Sides With Kanye in His War With Kim as North's TikTok Account Is Under Review

Instagram/WENN/Instagram/Avalon Celebrity

The Republican political commentator says Kim Kardashian 'is wrong on this one' as she believes that an 8-year-old kid doesn't need social media after Kanye West claimed North is on TikTok against his wishes.

Feb 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Candace Owens has weighed in on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's escalating war over their daughter North's social media activity. After the rapper slammed his estranged wife for allowing their eldest child on TikTok against his wishes, the conservative political pundit showed which side she's on.

Taking to her Twitter account, Candace said she sides with Ye because she believes that a young girl doesn't need social media. "Kim is wrong on this one. The psychological effects of social media on young girls is real and documented," she wrote on Friday, February 4.

The book author continued to defend Kanye as adding, "It's actually Kanye that is trying to protect his daughter in this regard." She went on slamming Kim for "spinning this as 'obsession' and 'control'."

"There are other creative outlets for kids," Candace argued. In a follow-up tweet, the mother of one insisted, "There is no 8 year old in the world that needs social media. Go color."

TikTok has also jumped in the debate over North's account. Following Ye's complaint, the platform announced that it's reviewing the 8-year-old's account, which she runs with her 41-year-old mother. "After this was brought to our attention, we saw what was posted on social media and the account is currently under review," so the platform said.

Kanye earlier brought up the issue on his Instagram account, writing, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" along with a screenshot of his daughter's TikTok video.

Responding to Ye's claim, Kim took to her Instagram Story to slam her estranged husband for airing their dirty laundry in public. "Kanye's constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote.

The mother of four explained, "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness."

Kim went on calling out Ye over his "obsession" to "control and manipulate" their family. "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she continued in the statement.

She also expressed her wish to have "a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship" and to "handle matters regarding our children privately."

Ye later clapped back at Kim. In another post on his own account, the "Hurricane" spitter accused the SKIMS founder of kidnapping their daughter Chicago and asking him to take a drug test. "What do you mean by main provider ?" he wrote back.

"America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address," he claimed. "You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago's party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…"

Ye has also checked TMZ for its report on his feud with Kim. Taking issue with the outlet's headline which read "Kanye West Shades Kim Kardashian Over North West on TikTok," he demanded an apology.

"TMZ children are not a game to me I need an apology for how you tried to spin the narrative you are not being a fair media source you're picking sides against the dad," so he wrote.