Kanye West Hits Back at Kim Kardashian After She Slammed Him for Airing Their Dirty Laundry

After the SKIMS founder calls out her estranged husband over his 'obsession' to 'control and manipulate our situation,' the rapper accuses the reality TV star of trying to kidnap their daughter Chicago.

Feb 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's war is escalating and it all unfolds in public. The estranged couple has been having a heated exchange on social media which started after Ye slammed the reality TV star for letting their daughter North on TikTok.

The Atlanta native, who has previously taken issue with his eldest child's social media activity, claimed on Friday, February 4 that North is on TikTok against his wish. "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" he posted on Instagram along with a screenshot of his daughter's TikTok video.

Responding to Ye's claim, Kim took to her Instagram Story to slam her estranged husband for airing their dirty laundry in public. "Kanye's constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote.

The mother of four explained, "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness."

Kim went on calling out Ye over his "obsession" to "control and manipulate" their family. "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she continued in the statement.

She added that Ye has made it impossible to co-parent amicably. "From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way," she said, adding, "I wish to handle matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicable."

Ye has since clapped back at Kim. In another post on his own account, the "Hurricane" spitter accused the SKIMS founder of kidnapping their daughter Chicago and asking him to take a drug test. "What do you mean by main provider ?" he wrote back. "America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago's party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…"

Ye also posted a screenshot of TikTok's guidelines for users under the age of 13, apparently to make a case for his earlier complaint about North's activity on the video-sharing platform. "We need JesusTok," he wrote in the caption.

Kanye previously claimed that he wasn't invited to Chicago's birthday party and had to find out the address from Travis Scott (II). He also said in a Hollywood Unlocked interview that he wasn't allowed by security to enter Kim's house to see their children.