Daniel Craig Returns in First Footage of 'Knives Out 2'

Movie

In addition to teasing the return of the British actor as Detective Benoit Blanc, Netflix gives a glimpse of horned Jason Momoa in 'Slumberland' as well as Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling's spy film 'The Gray Man'.

Feb 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Netflix is teasing the return of Daniel Craig in "Knives Out 2". As it gives a preview of its bunch of offerings in 2022, the streaming giant has unleashed the first footage of the Rian Johnson-directed movie as part of a new trailer highlighting its upcoming film slate.

The short glimpse of the "Knives Out" sequel comes the last in the approximately 3-minute video. It shows a scenic view of a city harbor before offering a look at the cast, including Craig who is back as Detective Benoit Blanc

Looking pensive and stylish with brown shades, he stands with ocean in the background. Meanwhile, a brand new group of flamboyant characters, portrayed by Dave Bautista and Leslie Odom Jr. among others, are seen getting ready to be onboard a boat trip.

Also starring in the upcoming whodunit murder mystery movie are Janelle Monae, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Jessica Henwick and Madelyne Cline. The plotline is still kept under wraps, but Craig previously gushed about the film.

"We've just finished the second one, literally weeks ago," he told Empire magazine last year. "They've just wrapped up in Serbia. Dare I say it's better? We'll see. I don't want to tempt fate. It's different, and that's the amazing thing. It's still a Benoit Blanc mystery, but it's very different. I'm very excited about it."

The teaser montage also includes a look at a horned Jason Momoa in "Slumberland", the Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling-starring spy film "The Gray Man" from Joe and Anthony Russo, "Enola Holmes 2", Ryan Reynolds' "The Adam Project" as well as "The School for Good and Evil" starring Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington. There's also a look at "Spiderhead" from director Joseph Kosinski starring Chris Hemsworth, but interestingly his other Netflix film, "Extraction 2", isn't included in the lineup of 2022 films.