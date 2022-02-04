Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel at 'Breaking Point' as He Frequently Checks In on Britney Spears

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

The 'Can't Stop the Feeling' hitmaker reportedly reaches out to the 'Oops!...I Did It Again' songstress to talk about 'the old days' and checks in on her 'a bunch of times' behind his wife's back.

AceShowbiz - Is there trouble in paradise in Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's marriage? If a new report is to be believed, the "Can't Stop the Feeling" hitmaker and his wife, who often share sweet couple photos and videos on social media, have reached their "breaking point."

"Justin has been following [Britney Spears'] situation extremely carefully and checked in on her a bunch of times," a source spilled to OK! Magazine on Thursday, February 3. "They'll talk about the old days and how glad Justin is that she's found happiness," added the source, noting that he's been doing it behind Jessica's back.

The insider continued, "Justin has good intentions, but his behavior is inappropriate." The so-called inside source went on to say, "If it was Jess communicating with one of her exes, Justin would expect to be in the loop about it."

"They had a blowout fight just before Christmas," the informant claimed. Of the alleged fight, the source shared that Justin "was trying to get Jessica to change her mind about pulling the plug on their Hollywood life. Jessica was in tears." The insider added that Jessica "gave him an ultimatum: Settle down once and for all with her and the kids or risk losing her for good. It got so tense, it almost ruined the holidays."

Since the pandemic began, Justin, Jessica and their kids have been spending most of their time in Montana. The source said that leaving Los Angeles was supposed to be a fresh start. "To Justin's credit, he worked on his issues, which is why Jessica gave him another chance," explained the source.

The married couple also allegedly hoped baby No. 2 would save their marriage. "But reality has set in, and Justin and Jessica are who they are. Not much has changed in terms of their dynamic and they're over trying to overhaul their lives for the marriage," the insider added.

"They thought a change in scenery would be what they needed, but Justin is bored in Montana," the source elaborated further. "He's yearning to get back to his music and acting career." Meanwhile, Jessica reportedly "has no interest" in going back to city life. "She's a homebody, but Justin isn't, so there have been a lot of arguments about it," the source told the outlet.

"There's so much money at stake and of course custody of the kids as well," the source pointed out, highlighting that Justin is worth $250 million, while Jessica, who recently launched a new family wellness brand called Kinderfarms, is estimated to be worth around $18 million. "Jessica took a big step back from her acting career to focus on being a mom," explained the insider, "So it's very likely that she'd try for physical custody."

As for now, Justin and Jessica reportedly fake it for the cameras while they figure things out privately. "Even at their lowest point, they want to put themselves out there as this blissful family," said the source, adding that they've continued to post cute couple shots on Instagram.

"Justin and Jessica want to be the ones in control of their image, and it does them no good at all when people are gossiping about them being miserable," the informant continued. "There's still some hope they can work things out -- they have before."

The reports arrived just days after Jessica shared a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram, marking Justin's big day. "Happy birthday, 80s baby [green heart emoji]," wrote "The Sinner" actress alongside a smiling snapshot of the couple lovingly embracing beachside while playfully decked out in '80s inspired outfits.