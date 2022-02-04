BAFTAs 2022 Full Nominations: 'Dune' Leads the Pack in Diverse List

Legendary Entertainment Movie

While the sci-fi film emerges as the top nominee with 11 nods, director Denis Villeneuve is snubbed in Best Director category, and 'Spencer' and 'Tick Tick … Boom!' fail to land a single nomination.

Feb 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has given a say in the best of films within the past one year. On Thursday, February 3, they unveiled the nominations for the 2022 annual EE British Academy Film Awards.

As the British Academy has been determined to create a "level playing field" for all films in the last two years, the list sees diverse nominations with some surprises and major snubs. One of the biggest snubs is Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana drama "Spencer" which fails to land a single nomination. Andrew Garfield's "Tick Tick … Boom!" is also out of contention in all categories.

"Dune" unsurprisingly leads the pack with a total of 11 nominations, including the nods in Best Film category. While Denis Villeneuve is in contention for Best Adapted Screenplay with co-writers Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts, the helmer is snubbed in Best Director category, giving a way to Aleem Khan ("After Love"), Ryusuke Hamaguchi ("Drive My Car"), Audrey Diwan ("Happening") and Julia Ducournau ("Titane") to compete with award favorites Paul Thomas Anderson ("Licorice Pizza") and Jane Campion ("The Power of the Dog").

"The Power of the Dog" trails behind with 8 nominations, followed by Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast" with six, and five for "Licorice Pizza", "No Time to Die" and "West Side Story". Despite their films' multiple nominations, Branagh and Steven Spielberg are not named among the Best Director nominees.

The Best Actress category also sees major snubs, with Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter") and Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos") being left out. Their absence gives "After Love" star Joanna Scanlan, "Passing" lead Tessa Thompson and "The Worst Person in the World" star Renate Reinsve a chance to compete with Lady GaGa ("House of Gucci"), Alana Haim ("Licorice Pizza") and Emilia Jones ("CODA") for the prize.

The winners will be announced in a ceremony that will take place on March 13.

Full Nomination List of 2022 BAFTA Film Awards:

Best Film

Outstanding British Film

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

" After Love " – Aleem Khan (writer/director)

" – Aleem Khan (writer/director) " Boiling Point " – James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]

" – James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli] " The Harder They Fall " – Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]

" – Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [also written by Boaz Yakin] " Keyboard Fantasies " – Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

" – Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer) "Passing" – Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Best Film Not in the English Language

Best Documentary

Best Animated Film

Best Director

Best Original Screenplay

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Actress

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Original Score

Best Casting

Best Cinematography

Best Editing

Best Production Design

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup and Hair

Best Sound

Best Special Visual Effects

Best British Short Animation

" Affairs of the Art "

" " Do Not Feed the Pigeons "

" "Night of the Living Dread"

Best British Short Film

" The Black Cop "

" " Femme "

" " The Palace "

" " Stuffed "

" "Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee"

Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee