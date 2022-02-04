BAFTAs 2022 Full Nominations: 'Dune' Leads the Pack in Diverse List

AceShowbiz - The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has given a say in the best of films within the past one year. On Thursday, February 3, they unveiled the nominations for the 2022 annual EE British Academy Film Awards.
As the British Academy has been determined to create a "level playing field" for all films in the last two years, the list sees diverse nominations with some surprises and major snubs. One of the biggest snubs is Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana drama "Spencer" which fails to land a single nomination. Andrew Garfield's "Tick Tick … Boom!" is also out of contention in all categories.
"Dune" unsurprisingly leads the pack with a total of 11 nominations, including the nods in Best Film category. While Denis Villeneuve is in contention for Best Adapted Screenplay with co-writers Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts, the helmer is snubbed in Best Director category, giving a way to Aleem Khan ("After Love"), Ryusuke Hamaguchi ("Drive My Car"), Audrey Diwan ("Happening") and Julia Ducournau ("Titane") to compete with award favorites Paul Thomas Anderson ("Licorice Pizza") and Jane Campion ("The Power of the Dog").
"The Power of the Dog" trails behind with 8 nominations, followed by Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast" with six, and five for "Licorice Pizza", "No Time to Die" and "West Side Story". Despite their films' multiple nominations, Branagh and Steven Spielberg are not named among the Best Director nominees.
The Best Actress category also sees major snubs, with Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter") and Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos") being left out. Their absence gives "After Love" star Joanna Scanlan, "Passing" lead Tessa Thompson and "The Worst Person in the World" star Renate Reinsve a chance to compete with Lady GaGa ("House of Gucci"), Alana Haim ("Licorice Pizza") and Emilia Jones ("CODA") for the prize.
The winners will be announced in a ceremony that will take place on March 13.
Full Nomination List of 2022 BAFTA Film Awards:
