Lil Nas X Sparks Concern as He's Absent From Social Media for Two Months After Catching COVID

The 'Industry Baby' hitmaker hasn't made any social media post since he announced that he had tested positive for the highly-contagious virus, noting that it 'really sucks.'

Feb 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X has sparked concerns among his fans over his well-being. Fans voiced their concern online after the "MONTERO (Call My by Your Name)" hitmaker hasn't made any post on social media since he announced that he caught COVID-19.

The "Industry Baby" rapper's late posts on Twitter and Instagram were nearly two months ago. The hip-hop star last posted on December 17 in a series of now-deleted tweets in which he shared that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Now that I'm sure I won't die from covid, I will now begin making mildly funny jokes about having it," wrote Lil Nas X before jokingly using celebrities' names to refer to COVID variants. "I'm not sure whether I've had the Omarion or Alicia Keys variant of covid but this hasn't been a fun journey."

In addition to saying that "covid really sucks," Lil Nas X trolled fans as he added an adult joke. The "Old Town Road" hitmaker penned, "Last night I was tryna watch porn I sneezed snot all over penis lmao."

As Lil Nas X usually tweets daily to his 7.5 million followers, his concerned fans are currently flooding Twitter and wondering whether the hip-hop star is "okay." One tweeted, "Where the f**k is lil nas x?" while another added, "U haven't tweeted in 2 months king, hope ur ok."

"I'm legitimately concerned about @LilNasX. The last time he tweeted, he had Covid. (That tweet has since been deleted.)," a separate fan wrote via Twitter. "For someone who consistently and seemingly joyfully used social media to connect with his fans and promote his artistry to just disappear is…unsettling."

Someone else chimed in, "I hope @LilNasX is well. We haven't heard from him since he said he had Covid & cancelled his appearance on that holiday tour." Another person penned, "Do we know what happened to @LilNasX? last i saw he tweeted & deleted about having covid (and in recovery?) and now it's over a month later…"

Prior to opening up about his COVID scare, Lil Nas X was forced to drop off the line-up of the annual "Jingle Ball" concert after unspecified members of his team tested positive for the deadly virus. Coldplay also had to cancel their appearance due to the same reason.

"Both acts have had members of their teams test positive for COVID-19 and therefore are not able to perform," read Capital FM's statement at the time. "We'd like to wish the very best and a speedy recovery to Coldplay, Lil Nas X and their teams."