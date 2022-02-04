 
 

All Time Low File Libel Lawsuit Against Sexual Abuse Accusers to Uncover Their Identities

All Time Low File Libel Lawsuit Against Sexual Abuse Accusers to Uncover Their Identities
Instagram
Celebrity

Jack Barakat, Alex Gaskarth, Zack Merrick and Rian Dawson state in the lawsuit that they 'utilize the civil court system to identify the culprits, prove that the defamatory statements are false.'

  • Feb 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - All Time Low have launched legal action against their sexual abuse accusers. The four members of the rock band reportedly filed a libel lawsuit to find out the identities of three people who brought up the allegations.

The group filed the lawsuit on Thursday, February 3 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The nine-page complaint states that band members Jack Barakat, Alex Gaskarth, Zack Merrick and Rian Dawson "are the victims of defamatory social media posts falsely and maliciously accusing them of sexual abuse and knowingly enabling such illegal conduct."

The suit notes that the group plans to "utilize discovery including subpoenas to uncover the identities of those that defamed them." It further reads, "[We have] no choice but to mobilize and utilize the civil court system to identify the culprits, prove that the defamatory statements are false, and seek justice."

There are three defendants in the lawsuit. The first one is Doe 1, who shared two TikTok videos in October 2021 in which she claimed she had been invited onto a pop-punk band's tour bus when she was just 13 years old. The group allegedly offered her beer on a tour bus and asked for her bra "for their nasty collection." While she didn't reveal the band's name in the video, she alluded to All Time Low in the comments.

  See also...

The second defendant is referred to as Doe 2 in the docs. Doe 2 accused guitarist Barakat of sexually abusing her in 2011 when she was 15 and he was 22. Noting that the relationship continued for years until 2016, the woman further alleged that another band member witnessed her being sexually assaulted.

The last one is Doe 3, who collected other allegations about All Time Low and posted them on Twitter. She claimed that she had counted 97 allegations against All Time Low, which the group vehemently denied.

The band itself has previously shut down the accusations. "The allegations being brought against us are absolutely and unequivocally false," the group said in a statement. "When a TikTok video gained traction a few weeks ago alluding to inappropriate behaviour within our camp, we chose not to respond because of the glaring inconsistencies in the story and the apparent reluctance to mention us by name."

"We felt that a response would have elevated and escalated an outright lie and in doing so robbed actual victims of abuse of their very real and very important collective voice," they added. "We believe victims. We stand with victims. We have only ever wanted to cultivate and nurture a culture around our show and band that is welcoming, healthy, and safe."

You can share this post!

BAFTAs 2022 Full Nominations: 'Dune' Leads the Pack in Diverse List

Jason Oppenheim Never Misled Ex Chrishell Stause About Having Kids, 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Says
Related Posts
All Time Low Call Sexual Abuse Allegations 'Unequivocally False'

All Time Low Call Sexual Abuse Allegations 'Unequivocally False'

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence