Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller Play Tennis Together Amid Dating Rumors
The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actor and the 32-year-old model first sparked romance rumors in November 2021 after they were seen holding hands during an outing.

  • Feb 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller are seemingly enjoying their time together. A few months after sparking dating rumors, the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actor and the model were spotted leaving a tennis court in Malibu, California.

On Wednesday, February 2, the Golden Globe winner and his rumored girlfriend were spotted heading back to their car. In some photos surfacing online, the British-American heartthrob was seen bringing his racket and water bottle.

Andrew and Aylssa looked sporty that afternoon. "The Amazing Spider-Man" star wore a gray T-shirt, black shorts, a tan baseball hat and sunglasses during the outing. His companion, on the other hand, sported a long-sleeved white shirt and navy miniskirt that she paired with a Yankees baseball hat.

Dating speculations surrounding the "tick, tick...Boom!" leading man and the 32-year-old beauty first emerged in November 2021. At that time, they were caught on camera walking hand-in-hand while strolling around New York City.

Before being linked romantically to Alyssa, Andrew was rumored to be dating Aisling Bea in 2019. Prior to that, he reportedly dated singer Rita Ora after splitting from his "The Amazing Spider-Man" co-star, Emma Stone.

As for Alyssa, she was previously married to Tame Impala member Cam Avery in 2018. However, the now-exes decided to call it quits just six months after tying the knot. Years earlier, she was linked to Jake Gyllenhaal.

Back in April 2019, Andrew revealed that he believed in love at first sight. "I do believe in love at first sight but I also believe that you would love absolutely anybody if you knew their story," he said, before offering his two cents about relationships, "I believe that the modern notion of romantic love is seriously misguided and it creates a lot of problems in our modern world."

"I believe that we need to reevaluate this idea that we have of the nuclear family, this idea that we have of two-point-four children, this idea we have that it's Adam and Eve and not Adam and Steve," the actor continued at the time. "I believe it's possible for all of us to be in love all the time with ourselves and everyone around us."

