 
 

Spotify CEO Urges Joe Rogan to 'Abide' Its Policies While Addressing Artists' Catalog Removal

Spotify CEO Urges Joe Rogan to 'Abide' Its Policies While Addressing Artists' Catalog Removal
WENN/Ivan Nikolov
Music

Daniel Ek makes it clear that his company will not give 'The Joe Rogan Experience' host a special treatment even though his podcast 'has a massive audience.'

  • Feb 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Spotify CEO has finally broken his silence on the catalog removal of several artists. Noting that the company is "trying to balance creative expression with the safety of our users," Daniel Ek urged Joe Rogan to "abide" policies on the platform.

"While Joe has a massive audience -- he's the No. 1 podcast in more than 90 markets -- he also has to abide by those policies," Daniel said on a conference call on Wednesday, February 2. "We don't change our policies based on one creator."

Daniel went on to explain that the last several weeks have "presented a number of learning opportunities" for the company. "There's still work to be done," he stated. "But I'm pleased that Spotify is already implementing several first-of-its-kinds measures to help combat misinformation and provide greater transparency."

  See also...

A number of musicians like Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren pulled their music from Spotify because of Joe's presence on the streaming service. The comedian himself has been accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines on his "The Joe Rogan Experience".

India.Arie, meanwhile, declared on Monday that she's also removing her music and podcast from the platform. "Neil Young opened a door that I MUST walk through. I believe in freedom of speech. However, I find Joe Rogan problematic for reasons other than his Covid interviews. For me, it's also his language around race," she she wrote on Instagram.

As for Joe, he has reacted to the controversy. "These podcasts are very strange because they're just conversations... And oftentimes I have no idea what I'm going to talk about until I sit down and talk to people. And that's why some of my ideas are not that prepared or fleshed out because I'm literally having them in real time," he said.

"But I do my best and they're just conversations, and I think that's also the appeal of the show. It's one of the things that makes it interesting," Joe continued explaining. "So I want to thank Spotify for being so supportive during this time, and I'm very sorry that this is happening to them and that they're taking so much from it."

You can share this post!

Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller Play Tennis Together Amid Dating Rumors

Kanye West and Julia Fox Accused of Faking Their Romance After Packing on PDAs on Her 32nd Birthday
Related Posts
Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

White House Presses Spotify for 'More' Actions on Joe Rogan's COVID-19 Misinformation

White House Presses Spotify for 'More' Actions on Joe Rogan's COVID-19 Misinformation

Joe Rogan Vows to Do Better in Response to Podcast Controversy, Dwayne Johnson Shows Support

Joe Rogan Vows to Do Better in Response to Podcast Controversy, Dwayne Johnson Shows Support

Dana White Asks Advice From Joe Rogan After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Dana White Asks Advice From Joe Rogan After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Most Read
See Doja Cat's Reaction After She Mishears $NOT Claims He 'F**ked' Her in New Track ft. A$AP Rocky
Music

See Doja Cat's Reaction After She Mishears $NOT Claims He 'F**ked' Her in New Track ft. A$AP Rocky

Artist of the Week: FKA twigs

Artist of the Week: FKA twigs

Adele's Look-Alike Performs at Vegas Venue as Singer Steps Out With Rich Paul in L.A.

Adele's Look-Alike Performs at Vegas Venue as Singer Steps Out With Rich Paul in L.A.

Billie Eilish Seemingly Shades Travis Scott as She Stops Concert to Give Fan Asthma Inhaler

Billie Eilish Seemingly Shades Travis Scott as She Stops Concert to Give Fan Asthma Inhaler

Lizzo Flaunts Naked 'Art' Body While Teasing New Song About 'Unconditional' Self-Love

Lizzo Flaunts Naked 'Art' Body While Teasing New Song About 'Unconditional' Self-Love

Roddy Ricch Deletes His Social Media Accounts After Fans Trash New Song Preview

Roddy Ricch Deletes His Social Media Accounts After Fans Trash New Song Preview

'Encanto' Soundtrack Enjoys Being Atop Billboard 200 Albums Chart During Quiet Week

'Encanto' Soundtrack Enjoys Being Atop Billboard 200 Albums Chart During Quiet Week

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Selena Gomez Pulled Apart in Heart-Wrenching 'Let Somebody Go' Visuals

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Selena Gomez Pulled Apart in Heart-Wrenching 'Let Somebody Go' Visuals