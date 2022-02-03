'BiP' Alum Ashley Iaconetti Posts 'Tired' Snaps of Herself and Jared Haibon After Welcoming Son

Instagram Celebrity

In addition to sharing relatable snapshots of being first-time parents, the doting mom introduces her newborn baby boy to the world with adorable close-up photos.

Feb 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ashley Iaconetti is adjusting to her new role as a new parent. Days after welcoming her first child, Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon, the first-time mom took to social media to share relatable "tired" pictures of her and her husband Jared Haibon.

On Wednesday, February 2, the doting mom shared a "first tired dad pic" on her Instagram Story. The snapshot showed Jared looking tired while holding baby Dawson in his arm. In a following Story, she added a "first tired mom pic" that saw her smiling next to her baby.

Ashley also posted a photo of her before being brought up to the delivery room to get the epidural. In a separate Story, the 33-year-old reality star added a photo that saw her husband cutting baby Dawson's umbilical cord.

Ashley Iaconetti shared more photos after welcoming her son Dawson.

A day earlier, Ashley and Jared introduced their newborn son to the world. The former "Bachelor in Paradise" stars offered the first glimpse at their newborn baby boy just days after they welcomed him.

Taking to their Instagram accounts on Tuesday, the new parents shared photos of their little boy. On her page, Ashley uploaded a series of pictures taken shortly after she gave birth to her son.

In the first slide, Ashley and Jared posed with their newborn baby. Ashley's post also featured the little boy experiencing his first moments inside the labor room. In the caption, she wrote, "Dawson entered the world on a very important day in our family." She detailed, "January 31st is not only my mom's birthday, but also the day my parents met 44 years ago [red heart emoji]."

"Right now we're enjoying the sleepiest, calmest baby we've ever met. Dawson did not get his chill from his parents," Ashley added, "He did get his feet from me, his chin from Jared, one of his names from a Leo character, and another one of his names from, well, see Jared's IG caption." She then concluded, "We love him so much and are feeling so blessed!!"

Also debuting baby Dawson on social media was Jared. Turning to his account, he posted an adorable black-and-white snap of daddy and baby. In the caption, he revealed the child's full name, writing, "Meet Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon [red heart emoji]."

On Monday, Jared, who tied the knot with Ashley in August 2019, shared the exciting news of their baby boy's arrival. "Baby Dawson is here. He's healthy. Mama Ashley is healthy. Everybody's doing well," the 33-year-old TV personality said in a video. "The labor went well, so Ashley's recovering right now."

"Dawson's doing well. Just wanted to give you an update," Jared added. "Thank you everybody who's been asking. We haven't slept, obviously. So we're going to eat, we're going to sleep. We're very excited for you guys to see Dawson."