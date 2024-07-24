Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Wecome Baby No. 2, Name Newborn After Tom Cruise

Instagram Celebrity

'Bachelor Nation' stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are in paradise once again with the joyous arrival of their second child as they explain the heartfelt inspirations behind the baby's name.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, beloved alums of "Bachelor in Paradise", have become parents for the second time! Their new bundle of joy, Hayden Cruise Haibon, was born on July 22 at 2:29 P.M., weighing 8 lbs., 7 oz. at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. The baby joins their growing family, which already includes their 2-year-old son, Dawson Dimitri Haibon.

"Seeing Dawson meet his little brother for the first time was as precious as we always imagined the moment would be," the couple shared. "Dawson is full of love and kept petting Hayden."

The couple's excitement about their new addition extended to sharing the origin of Hayden's name, layered with influences from "Star Wars" and Tom Cruise.

"We joked about naming him Anakin as I'm a big Star Wars fan and Ashley fan girl-ed over Hayden Christensen as a teen," Haibon and Iaconetti revealed to People Magazine. "It took a while to firmly decide on because of the alliteration with our last name, but ultimately we felt it fit!"

Christensen, famed for his role as Anakin Skywalker, inspired the first name Hayden while Cruise becomes the middle name due to the couple's mutual admiration for Tom Cruise.

"We've always loved the passion, determination, and charisma of his characters. We met the man himself last year at the Mission Impossible premiere, and his warmth and caring reception for the stories we shared with him further convinced us to use the name," explained Iaconetti and Haibon.

Fans first learned that Ashley was pregnant again in January during an Amazon Live session, where they creatively announced the news with Dawson's help. The couple has been eagerly anticipating welcoming their second child into an already bustling family life. "We want Dawson to have a sibling," Haibon mentioned previously. "That's very important to us. Both of us come from families with two kids. So we wanted to give that to Dawson."

While life has been understandably hectic for the couple, they remain optimistic and focused on the joys of parenthood. The new arrival, Hayden Cruise Haibon, adds more love to their family, fulfilling their dreams of expanding their brood, amidst the chaos and excitement that comes with it.

From their memorable journey on "Bachelor in Paradise" to their evolving life as parents, Ashley and Jared's story continues to captivate their audience, proving that reality TV romance can blossom into a beautiful family saga.