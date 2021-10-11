Sharna Burgess In No Rush to Have Children of Her Own With Brian Austin Green

Instagram/sharnaburgess Celebrity

When discussing about the topic of settling down, the 'Dancing with the Stars' pro-dancer admits she had also ensured her actor boyfriend was 'open' to the idea of getting married again.

AceShowbiz - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess aren't in a rush to have children.

The former "BH90210" star is paired with his professional dancer girlfriend Sharna on the current season of U.S. reality show "Dancing with the Stars". And though the Aussie has been spending plenty of time with Brian's children - Kassius, 19, whom he shares with Vanessa Marcil, and younger sons, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with Megan Fox - she's not in a rush to make him a dad again.

She said, "When that time comes, I would love a girl, but we'll see. Just because we're in love doesn't mean it's for sure that we're going to make it to the kids stage. We hope so. We hope it's endgame. We want it to be endgame, but both of us can't promise those things early on, especially to [his] kids."

But Sharna did admit she and her man have talked about settling down, and she wanted to ensure Brian was "open" to the idea of getting married again following his split from his estranged wife Megan.

She told Us Weekly, "That was a deal-breaker for me. I was really grateful that he was open to that. He even brought it up. He said with the right person then yes... And I do want marriage and babies, what a fairy tale. So I needed to know."

Earlier this year, Sharna has praised her boyfriend for being "a wonderful dad." In an interview on Australia's "The Morning Show," she said, "He and his wife -- uh, ex-wife -- have raised three beautiful children. And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they've done such an amazing job."