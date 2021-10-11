 
 

Jared Leto Gets 'Teargassed' in Italy After He's Caught in COVID-19 Vaccine Protest

Jared Leto Gets 'Teargassed' in Italy After He's Caught in COVID-19 Vaccine Protest
After revealing news about the incident, the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman lets out some pictures and footage of the chaotic demonstration, which takes place in Rome.

AceShowbiz - Jared Leto's trip to Italy didn't go as he's expected. Taking to his social media account, the "House of Gucci" actor revealed that he got "teargassed" in Rome after he was caught in a COVID-19 vaccine protest.

The 49-year-old actor/musician shared his experience via Instagram Story on Saturday, October 9. Posting a photo of police speaking to protestors, he wrote, "Got caught in a protest in italy. From what I gather it was about vaccine mandates / green pass."

The vocalist of 30 Seconds to Mars further stated, "Got teargassed then called it a night." He went on to note, "Here are some images and video," before letting out footage of the chaotic demonstration.

According to Reuters, a Green Pass is "a digital or paper certificate showing someone has received at least one vaccine dose, has tested negative or recently recovered from the virus."

The Italian government has mandated that all workers must have thee pass starting from October 15. Those who failed to provide the certification will be subject to suspension without pay.

Protest aside, Jared previously revealed that he found out about the coronavirus pandemic after returning home from a 12-day silent meditation in the desert. Taking to Twitter and Instagram back in March 2020, he first penned, "Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility."

"Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that's been changed forever. Mind blowing - to say the least. I'm getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what's going on," the younger brother of Shannon Leto added, before sharing a sweet message to his fans, "Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe."

